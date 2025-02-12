Uganda: Ministry of Health Commissions 332 Community Health Workers in Kyenjojo

The Ministry of Health has commissioned 332 Community Health Extension Workers in Kyenjojo District, equipping them with essential tools such as bicycles, tablets for reporting, digital blood pressure machines, and other medical equipment.

Their primary role will be to promote health and prevent diseases within their communities.

The workers underwent a six-month training program as part of the Ministry's broader efforts to achieve zero new HIV infections, eliminate key diseases, and advance universal health coverage.

Dressed in new uniforms, the 332 health workers, accompanied by their families, gathered at the Kyenjojo District Headquarters for the official flag-off ceremony.

The event marked the completion of their training and the beginning of their service to the community.

Dr. Diana Atwine, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, emphasized the critical role these workers will play in strengthening community health.

She highlighted their contributions toward disease prevention, early detection, and health promotion as key to achieving the Ministry's long-term health goals.

The Kyenjojo District Health Officer welcomed the deployment, noting that the addition of trained community health workers would help address healthcare gaps, especially in remote areas.

He acknowledged the district's vast coverage area and commended the workers for their dedication to improving healthcare delivery.

Beyond healthcare provision, the team will also be instrumental in information dissemination, ensuring communities receive accurate health guidance.

However, their duties will remain strictly within their designated roles and responsibilities.

The event concluded with the distribution of equipment, marking the start of the workers' journey to serve their communities with renewed commitment.