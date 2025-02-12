Zimbabwe: Farmers Urged to Embrace Joint Ventures to Improve Yields

Precious Manomano, Herald Reporter

IN a move set to transform the country's agricultural landscape, Government has urged farmers to form joint ventures with resourceful partners to optimise land use and enhance productivity.

Such collaborative partnerships are fast emerging as beacons of hope, allowing both landowners and investors to flourish together on the backdrop of the changing agricultural production features.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka explained that many landowners faced a lot of challenges in utilising the land due to lack of the necessary resources for the purpose.

"Not all people who have land possess have resources to productively use it. It is essential that we create an environment where those with land and those with capital can come together, ensuring that all Zimbabweans benefit from our rich agricultural heritage," he said.

He advocated a situation where inclusivity and collaboration are paramount, ensuring that all Zimbabweans can partake in the benefits of the agricultural sector.

Launched in 2020, the joint venture (JV) initiative connects landowners without resources to investors eager to contribute to agriculture, fostering a spirit of cooperation rather than competition.

The programme has garnered widespread support, reshaping the approach to land utilisation in Zimbabwe.

Dr Masuka acknowledged the importance of legal frameworks saying he had with a dedicated team of eight lawyers to establish joint venture agreements that protect the rights of both parties involved.

He encouraged landowners to reach out to Agritex offices for assistance in finding suitable partners, ensuring that those with the right skills and resources can help maximise agricultural productivity.

A key aspect of this initiative is the Government's commitment to secure land tenure.

Dr Masuka stressed the importance of providing title deeds to all landowners, including those with A1 and A2 permits and has since set ambitious targets of issuing 2 500 title deeds by March 31, 2026 and 23 500 by June 30, 2026.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The move reinforces Government's dedication to land reform as an irreversible process and makes it imperative for the country to improve irrigation capacity for enhanced agricultural productivity.

Minister Masuka revealed plans to collaborate with several companies focused in irrigation infrastructure development to ensure farmers accessed the necessary tools for success given the high number of dams the country has.