Zimbabwe: Econet Allays Security Breach Fears

Econet Wireless Zimbabwe has dismissed reports of a massive data breach allegedly giving unauthorised access to its customer records, labelling the claims unfounded and inaccurate.

This follows claims by some anonymous entity that it was selling a customer database supposedly belonging to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (EWZ), sparking concern among both subscribers and the country's largest mobile network operator.

The entity purported to have 852 791 customer records containing full names, emails, addresses, X (formerly twitter), mobile numbers and more.

However, EWZ said it was aware of the misleading social media post that first appeared on X on February 4, 2025.

The post claimed that the anonymous entity was selling a portion of Econet's subscriber list and sensitive customer records.

"Our internal investigations, which started immediately on the day the allegations were made, have detected no breach on our systems that would lead to unauthorised access to sensitive customer data, that is not already in the public domain or accessible through third parties.

"However, because we take claims of any breach of our systems very seriously, the moment the allegations were first reported, we activated our incident management processes, working alongside international cybersecurity experts, and have been monitoring our systems 24/7 to ensure heightened security of our business systems and the privacy of our customers' sensitive data. We have also kept our regulators and relevant authorities informed," said EWZ in a statement.

Econet said it would continue to closely monitor the situation for any developments while keeping track of reports from cybersecurity experts, regulatory authorities and subscribers regarding potential suspicious activity related to the alleged data leak.

Hacking of a mobile network operator can pose significant threats to individuals, businesses and the operator itself.

It can disrupt business operations, supply chains and critical infrastructure, leading to significant economic losses and potential long-term damage.

Some of the threats include identity theft as names, addresses and identification numbers of clients can be used for fraud, and other malicious activities.

Hackers might also gain access to sensitive financial information, leading to unauthorised transactions, stolen funds and financial losses.

This fraudulent activity can lead to disruption of mobile services, including voice, data and SMS, causing inconvenience and potential financial losses to subscribers and businesses.

In the meantime, users are advised to exercise caution when receiving unsolicited messages and report any suspicious activity to the relevant authorities.