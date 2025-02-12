Zimbabwe: Obituary - Chigudu a Principled, Loyal and Dedicated Cadre

The nation is mourning following the death of the former Governor of Manicaland Province, Cde Tinaye Elisha Nzirasha Chigudu, on February 5.

He passed on at his home in Harare after a long battle with cancer. He was 82.

He was declared a national hero and was buried yesterday at the National Shrine.

Early life

Born Elisha Nzirasha Chigudu, Cde Tinaye, was born on August 13 1942, in Chigudu Village, Makoni, in Manicaland to Lancelot Tafiramambo Chigudu and Naume Chigudu (née Chin'ono). His nom de guerre was Cde Tinaye Mutete.

He was the fourth born in a family of seven children -- Eva, Edgar, Cecilia, Aenias, Agatha and Agnes.

In 1953, young Elisha enrolled for primary education at Chigudu Primary School in Chiendambuya area, Makoni District.

In 1958, he transferred to Cyrene Mission in Matabeleland South. The school was established to cater for African boys and focused on practical agricultural education.

It was one of the first mission schools to offer art as a subject to young African learners during racial segregation.

During this period, young Elisha developed a keen interest in politics.

Irked by the rampant racial segregation which was synonymous with the then Rhodesian government, Elisha joined the Zimbabwe African People's Union (ZAPU) Youth League in 1959.

In 1960, he enrolled for secondary education at Harare Secondary School.

Pre-independence political life

As the impetus of the War of Liberation gathered momentum and the quest for liberation penetrated through all corners of the country, politics became a topical subject at several schools.

As was the norm, young Elisha and fellow students started attending political gatherings.

In 1963, he participated in a student protest against the oppressive laws which resulted in his expulsion from school.

Political polarisation frenzied by racial discrimination brewed in young Elisha the zeal to join the liberation struggle.

In 1964, the youthful Elisha crossed the border into Zambia to join the liberation struggle.

He was among a group of 10 cadres who were selected to undergo military training in North Korea. The group included Cdes Lazarus Dhlakama, David Mongwa Moyo and others.

Upon completion of training, Cde Chigudu returned to then Rhodesia in early 1965.

He was deployed as an intelligence operative in Salisbury.

The critical information he gathered regarding the modus operandi of the racist Rhodesian forces assisted the operations of freedom fighters and recruitment of youths for military training.

In May 1965, he was arrested and detained in Gonakudzingwa, Gwelo (now Gweru) and Whawha Prisons where he stayed for 12 years.

Cde Chigudu was released in early 1977 and later that same year he married his long-time sweetheart Esther Dumba.

In late 1977, he crossed into Zambia again to resume his duties of the armed War of Liberation.

He had taken advantage of his time in prison to complete secondary education. The party (ZIPRA) had made a decision to have educated cadres in its ranks who would assist in execution of the war.

In 1978, Cde Chigudu was selected to go and pursue a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree in the United Kingdom at Exeter University.

Post-Independence political life

In late 1981, Cde Chigudu returned to Zimbabwe and joined the civil service as under Secretary (Legal Affairs) in the Ministry of Transport.

He was later appointed deputy secretary for Home Affairs. In 1994, Cde Chigudu was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, a post he held until 2004.

In the same year, Cde Chigudu was appointed Permanent Secretary for Mines and Mining Development. In 2005, he was appointed Governor for Manicaland until his retirement in 2008.

Cde Chigudu served ZANU PF in various portfolios among them Manicaland Provincial Chairman.

He also worked as a senior consultant under the United Nations Development Programme to structure the Ministry of Interior for South Sudan.

Hero status

Following the death of Chigudu, President Mnangagwa said; "...Cde Chigudu was a principled cadre who served the ruling ZANU PE Party and the Government with unquestionable allegiance, loyalty and dedication. He was a fountain of wisdom who offered wise counsel and advice in conducting both Party and Government business, drawing from his vast experiences..."

In recognition if his illustrious service before and after Independence, the Politburo unanimously declared him National Hero.

He is survived by wife Esther Chigudu (née Dumba), seven children namely Tafadzwa Tonderayi, Tatenda, Tsitsi, Tawanda, Tinashe, Rudo and six grandchildren. - Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services