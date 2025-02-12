Zimbabwe: Chevrons Fail Irish Test

Zimbabwe's poor run in international cricket continued as they suffered a pathetically humbling 63-run loss at the hands of Ireland in a one-off Test match at Queens Sports Club yesterday.

There is no justification for the defeat for the Chevrons, who lost to an Ireland team that hadn't played cricket for four months and are in the off-season.

Zimbabwe put in a dismal show, especially with the bat. After Ireland won the toss and elected to bat first, they were bowled out for 260 in 56.4 overs courtesy of a Blessing Muzarabani seven-for. The Chevrons went on to take a seven-run lead going into the second innings, crumbling to 267 all out. Nick Welch was the stand-out performer with the bat for Zimbabwe, scoring 90 runs on debut while Muzarabani chipped in with a handy 47.

In the second innings, Ireland responded with 298 all out, setting Zimbabwe a target of 292 runs to win. The Chevrons, however, were bowled out for 228 runs with Wessly Madhevere playing a gallant innings with the bat.

Speaking after the conclusion of the game, Zimbabwe head coach Justin Sammons said it's a worrying trend that his team always gets into good positions but ends up losing at the end of the day.

"It's a bit of a trend at the moment. We find ourselves in strong positions, and there's a trend in that. We seem to really fight when the chips are against us, and when we are on top, that's where we are not being ruthless enough. It will be a combination of the mental side of things along with the technique and execution of certain skills in those moments," said Sammons.

The Zimbabwean coach added, "Having them six down for 80 on day one, we knew we had to be ruthless, and we let them walk with poor, ill-disciplined bowling from the backup seamers in that moment. And that let them get away from us.

"We could have restricted them to a lower score if we had been more disciplined with the ball. In our first innings with the bat, we knew we needed to put a big score on the board given the conditions. The conditions were good for batting, and essentially, that is where we dropped the ball. We should have at least gotten a 100-run lead going into Day Three or during Day Three."

The Chevrons went into the final day yesterday with three wickets in hand, needing 109 runs. Madhevere was the only recognised batter remaining in the middle. It was a tall order for Zimbabwe, who had to rewrite the history books if they were to win.

The only scenario in Test cricket that a side with three wickets in hand needing over 100 runs to win was when Pakistan stunned Australia in Karachi in 1994. They won by one wicket.

"If you're seven down going into day five needing over 100, it's always going to be a challenge to get that. Things need to go right, and kudos to Wessly for being there at the end. If Newman had put in 30 with Wessly, then that's a 60-run partnership, Richard comes in and gets another 30 while Wessly is still there, then suddenly you're closer to the target.

"But a lot had to go right. Essentially, we were asking the tail to do what the top order should have done. At the end of the day, it's not the tail's responsibility; it's the top order's responsibility to go and get the majority of the runs," said Sammons.

Zimbabwe began day five on 183/7 with Madhevere batting with Nyamhuri. The former survived a run-out in the first over of the day.

Nyamhuri didn't stay for long in the middle as he was trapped in front for eight runs by Matthew Humphreys.

The game was all but sealed for Ireland when Humphreys bowled Madhevere for a gallant 84 runs off 195 deliveries.

Andy McBrine wrapped things up for the visitors with the wicket of Richard Ngarava, whom he bowled for 14 runs off 38 balls.

Madhevere's 84 runs is now the record for the highest score by a Zimbabwean batting number six in a Test chase, surpassing the record of 53, which was set by Craig Ervine against Afghanistan at the same venue in January.

With Madhevere top scoring for Zimbabwe in the second innings, Brian Bennett fell five runs short of his half-century on 45 runs off 72 balls, while the skipper, Johnathan Campbell, fell for 33 runs from 62 deliveries.

Humphreys finished with figures 6/57 in 28 overs his best numbers in Test cricket and the overall best for Ireland in the format.

Barry McCarthy picked up two scalps while Mark Adair and McBrine took one apiece.

McBrine was named player of the match for his heroics with the bat and ball in the first innings.

It was Ireland's third Test win on the trot and the second time in history that a team's first three victories in the format are consecutive. The first team to achieve this feat is South Africa.

Zimbabwe only have a few days to lick their wounds as they return to action on Friday for the first One Day International (ODI) against Ireland.

The white-ball games are scheduled for Harare Sports Club.