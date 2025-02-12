Zimbabwe: Mabika Backs Chikuhwa

Scottland's newly acquired hitman, Lynoth Chikuhwa, has the full backing of veteran sportscaster Charles "CNN" Mabika to beat the odds.

Chikuhwa was the lively for Highlanders last season, recording 17 goals to claim the Castle Lager Premier-ship Golden Boot.

However, his move to the capital-based side ignited its share of criticism from a section of domestic football experts.

Others rallied in his corner, while some appeared convinced that the move to Scottland could harm his career.

Some even referenced how the late hitman, Norman Maroto, lost his way in a similar fashion when he left the now-defunct Gunners after netting 22 goals to join FC Platinum in the 2011 campaign.

Little did Maroto know that he would live to curse joining FC Platinum, as he was shown the door at the end of the campaign after registering just one goal all season.

Chikuhwa can only hope that the football gods spare him from enduring a similar ending, which made Maroto's stay at Mandava forgettable.

But Mabika, who needs no introduction to domestic football, also feels there's a risk of a similar ending.

However, he insisted that Scottland have the best supply line, which will make it hard for Chikuhwa to disappoint his bosses.

"There are no rules in football, and that makes the game more exciting. Nothing is promised in football, and we cannot expect a repeat of what happened to Maroto when he moved to Mandava."

"I have seen Chikuhwa many times; he might not hit the 20-goal mark, but what I know is he is capable of replicating what he did last season when he scored 17 goals."

"I don't see anything stopping him from hitting that mark because I don't think Maroto had players like Khama Billiat or Walter Musona around him when things didn't work out," said Mabika.

Chikuhwa knows that his first hurdle, before he even starts entertaining the thought of winning and proving his ability to score regularly, is to fit into coach Tonderai Ndiraya's system.

And Scottland provides a healthy competition for him with Tymon Machope, also on their books.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Machope joined Scottland from Simba Bhora, where he had transformed himself into a gunslinger in Shamva.

The 32-year-old recorded 11 goals last season to inspire Simba Bhora to their maiden Premiership title.

His exploits also earned him a number of national team call-ups.

Scottland have also reportedly lured Namibian striker Sydney Urikhob from Dynamos. That should bode well for Ndiraya in a league where prolific goalscoring has become a rare feat.