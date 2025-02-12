Zimbabwe: Raza Bats Dubai Capitals to Ilt20 Glory

Zimbabwe international Sikandar Raza produced a strong batting performance late on in the innings to help Dubai Capitals lift their maiden ILT20 title on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates.

The 38-year-old was the star of the show as Dubai Capitals completed an improbable chase of 38 off 19 balls.

With vast experience in the T20 circuit under his belt and walking in as a finisher when his team needed double the balls left in a crucial final, Raza smacked five fours and a six to win it for his team with four balls remaining.

The right-handed batter kept his cool and found gaps at will to cut the deficit, and in the final over, smashed one to the point off Khuzaima Tanveer to complete the chase and win the title for his team.

Raza struck a feisty 34 from 12 balls, with five boundaries and a six. He had an astonishing strike rate of 283.33. Raza also took a wicket and grabbed a catch.

Earlier, Dubai Capitals had won the toss and elected to bowl first, reducing Desert Vipers to 34 for two in-side the Powerplay.

England's Max Holden smashed a brilliant 76 off 51 balls, including 12 fours, before his side's captain and seasoned campaigner Sam Curran played a blinder (unbeaten 62 off 33 balls), hitting three sixes and five fours, to see his team score 189 for five in 20 overs.

The star-studded Dubai side lost three wickets inside the first six overs, including former Australia opener David Warner on just four. All-rounder Gulbadin Naib and skipper Sam Billings departed soon after, with Dubai's scorecard reading 31 for three in five overs.

The West Indian duo of Shai Hope and Rovman Powell added 80 runs for the fourth wicket before Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka's 21 off 10 balls pushed them closer to the target.

Following his dismissal, Raza entered the scene and made the whole evening about himself.

Off the 38 runs needed to win, he hit 34 off 12 balls, including hitting the winning run to help his team clinch their maiden ILT20 title.