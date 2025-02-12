Zimbabwe: CDE Chigudu Contributed to Growth of the Liberation Movement - VP Chiwenga

The late National Hero Cde Tinaye Chigudu contributed immensely to the growth and success of the liberation movement, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

VP Chiwenga said this in his condolence message following the death Cde Chigudu who was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare yesterday.

He said Zimbabwe had lost a great son of the soil, but emphasised that Cde Chigudu's sacrifices and contributions will serve as a lasting inspiration for future generations.

"Cde Chigudu was a distinguished and pioneering figure in the liberation struggle," he said.

"In 1964, he became one of the first Zimbabwe People's Liberation Army (ZIPRA) cadres to receive training in North Korea.

"Upon his return, he was deployed as an intelligence operative in Salisbury, now Harare, where his bravery, intellect, and strategic foresight contributed immensely to the growth and success of the liberation movement.

"His ability to recruit urban cadres and provide critical intelligence was vital to the strategic operations of ZIPRA during the struggle for Zimbabwe's freedom," said VP Chiwenga.

He said Cde Chigudu's principles of hard work, dedication, loyalty and selflessness have left an indelible mark on the nation's political and agricultural sectors.

VP Chiwenga said in 1965, Cde Chigudu was captured by the Rhodesian regime but despite enduring the hardships of a brutal 12-year imprisonment at Gonakudzingwa and Hwahwa prisons, his resolve to achieve a free Zimbabwe never wavered.

"Upon his release, he immediately reunited with his fellow freedom fighters in Zambia, and furthered his education in law at Exeter University in Britain," said VP Chiwenga.

"In post-independence Zimbabwe, Cde Chigudu continued to serve with distinction at various senior levels in Government and the ruling ZANU PF party.

"His commitment to national development was evident in his passionate involvement in Zimbabwe's agrarian reforms, particularly through his successful farming activities in Makoni District.

"He embodied the principles of hard work, dedication, loyalty and selflessness, leaving behind a lasting legacy in both the political and agricultural sectors," he added. The Vice President noted that Zimbabwe has lost a great son of the soil whose sacrifices and contributions will forever remain an inspiration to all.

"We take comfort in knowing that his legacy of service, unity and perseverance lives on in the progress and prosperity of our nation," said VP Chiwenga.

"As we bid farewell to our dear Comrade, let us embrace his spirit of togetherness, peace, and unity.

"May we draw strength from his example of hard work and selflessness in building a brighter future for Zimbabwe," he said.