Zimbabwe: New-Look Mbare Musika Show of Confidence in Informal Sector

Mbare Musika has long been a symbol of Zimbabwe's informal economy, an epicentre where thousands of traders have earned a living, supported families, and contributed to the country's economy.

It has been a bustling hub of commerce, a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of Zimbabweans, and a space where the informal sector has thrived.

The market, established decades ago, has not only been a key player in trade and commerce but has also served as a lifeline for many Zimbabweans, particularly those in the informal sector.

However, this vibrant marketplace was devastated by a fire last year, leaving traders with nothing but the ashes of what had once been their livelihoods.

In response, Government has embarked on a reconstruction project, reopening the market in phases with modern infrastructure designed to provide traders with safer and more organised space to conduct their business.

The newly built Mbare Musika market stands as a clear reflection of the Government's recognition of the crucial role that the informal sector plays in the economy.

Historically, Mbare Musika has been one of the oldest and most significant trading hubs in Zimbabwe.

Located in the heart of Harare, it has served as the primary market for fresh produce, groceries, textiles, and a wide range of goods.

For decades, Mbare has been a thriving marketplace for local vendors, with traders coming from across the country to buy and sell goods, making it a focal point for commerce in Zimbabwe.

It has been a critical space for thousands of small traders, particularly women and young people, to make a living.

Over the years, it has earned a reputation for its diversity of goods and its role in providing affordable products to Zimbabweans from all walks of life.

The market's informal nature has allowed many people to enter the business world without the need for large capital investments, creating opportunities for individuals who otherwise would have been excluded from the formal economy.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), the informal sector in Zimbabwe accounts for approximately 60 percent of the country's employment and contributes about 40 percent to the GDP.

Mbare Musika has been at the heart of this sector, providing jobs for thousands of people whether as vendors, transporters, or service providers.

Its economic significance is immeasurable, not just for those directly involved in trade, but also for the wider economy, where its impact is felt in supply chains, small businesses, and local communities.

The market has historically allowed Zimbabweans to access affordable goods, making it a critical source of food and essential items for many households.

However, in recent years, Mbare Musika had become synonymous with overcrowding, poor sanitation, and a lack of proper infrastructure.

These challenges, combined with a lack of security and fire hazards, made the market an increasingly unsafe place for traders and consumers alike.

Despite these difficulties, the market remained the lifeblood of informal trade in Harare, serving as an irreplaceable space for many entrepreneurs to pursue their livelihoods.

The fire that ravaged the market in 2024 was a devastating blow to the traders who relied on the facility for their income. Thousands of vendors lost their stalls, goods, and sources of income in a matter of hours.

The tragedy highlighted the vulnerability of the informal sector, particularly when it comes to inadequate infrastructure and security.

The disaster also made it clear that the informal sector, despite its vital economic contribution, had been neglected in terms of modern infrastructure, fire safety, and hygiene.

Government, acknowledging the critical role the market played in the lives of Zimbabweans, swiftly declared the situation a state of disaster and pledged to restore the market to its former glory, only this time with modernised infrastructure designed to address the safety and organisational shortcomings of the previous market.

The newly-rebuilt Mbare Musika market is more than just a physical structure; it is a symbol of the Government's recognition of the importance of the small and medium enterprises.

The modernised facility, complete with enhanced fire safety systems, spacious trading areas, and improved sanitation facilities, is a reflection of the Government's understanding that the informal sector is not only a source of livelihood for thousands of Zimbabweans but also the pulse to the nation's economy.

The market's redevelopment demonstrates the Government's commitment to creating an environment where informal businesses can be formalised and operate safely, grow, and contribute more effectively to the country's economic development.

The first phase of the reconstruction project, which is set to accommodate over 2 000 vendors, marks a fresh start for many traders who had lost everything in the fire.

A rigorous verification process ensured that traders affected by the disaster were fairly allocated spaces in the new market. More than 5 000 vendors had been affected by the fire, and of those, 4 253 traders were verified for relocation to the new market.

This verification process does not only ensure traders who suffered losses are prioritised, but it also highlights the Government's intention to regulate and formalise the informal sector.

By creating a more organised and transparent environment for trade, Government is working to integrate informal businesses into the broader economy.

This initiative is also aligned with Zimbabwe's broader efforts to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and micro-enterprises (MSMEs).

The Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development has been at the forefront of these efforts, which include facilitating access to finance, capacity-building programmes, and the creation of formal business spaces for informal traders.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Zimbabwe and Zambia to promote MSMEs further underscores the Government's commitment to regional collaboration and development of the informal sector.

The MoU aims to establish a framework for cooperation to enhance the capacity of MSMEs and cooperatives in both countries, facilitating access to markets, technology, and financial resources.

These efforts align with the Government's broader vision of economic transformation, which includes creating a more inclusive and diversified economy.

The informal sector, which has provided jobs and income for millions of Zimbabweans, is an essential part of this transformation.

By investing in infrastructure such as the new Mbare Musika market, Government is fostering an environment where informal businesses can operate more efficiently, sustainably, and profitably.

For many traders, the reopening is not just a chance to rebuild their businesses but an opportunity to thrive in a more secure and supportive environment.

The modern market is designed to create a more organised and safer space for vendors and customers alike, with better fire safety measures, sanitation facilities, and access to utilities.

This improved infrastructure is expected to increase the productivity of traders and create an environment where business can flourish.

Mbare Musika stands as a symbol of hope, resilience, and Government's recognition of the sector's vital contribution to the country's economic well-being.