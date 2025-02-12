Zimbabwe: Zicco Rolls Out National Roadshows

The Zimbabwe Council of Copyrights (ZICCO) has launched its 2025 national outreach programmes aimed at empowering members on intellectual property rights.

Established last year, ZICCO has gained the support of local artistes who have expressed concerns over lack of royalties, despite their music being played widely.

The birth of ZICCO has brought relief to its members, as they are sharing royalties equally among them.

Last year, they held a series of shows in Bulawayo and Harare, funded by their own resources.

The organisation opened its 2025 calendar with another outreach programme in Bulawayo, which is recognised as an arts hub.

In an interview with The Herald Arts, ZICCO chief executive officer Tafadzwa Masembura stressed their determination to make a significant impact and change the fortunes of creatives.

"We decided to start with Bulawayo because we have a large membership in the city.

"In fact, the attendance in Bulawayo has set the tone for what to expect this year, as we aim to reach out to all provinces and empower our members on issues like licensing, intellectual property rights, and the general welfare of musicians.

"On that note, a huge thank you to everyone who contributed to making our Zimbabwe Council of Copyrights (ZICCO) roadshow a resounding success," he said.

Masembura praised various stakeholders who made their Bulawayo workshop a success by pooling their resources together.

"We are thrilled to announce that our first workshop was a huge success. We couldn't have done it without your support, expertise, and enthusiasm.

"Special gratitude goes to our team members, partners, and stakeholders who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make this event a reality. We are already looking forward to our next workshop in the Midlands province in two weeks' time," said Masembura.

The ZICCO chief executive assured members that they would not be deterred by other royalty-collecting associations.

"We have been targeting mainly businesses like bars, restaurants, and shops that play music to pay royalties, ensuring that our members receive something. So far, we have 2 200 members, and we share the royalties equally among them.

"Of course, there are some who oppose us, but everything we are doing is above board, as we are registered with the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs."

Masembura assured members that ZICCO is committed to transparency in the allocation of royalties.

"We have put in place systems that are transparent and can be accessed by our members to monitor our operations.

"Members only need to pay a US$10 joining fee; there are no other costs involved.

"After paying the one-off joining fee, members can expect to start receiving their royalties at regular intervals."

Masembura noted that sharing royalties equally has been embraced by members who have been short-changed over the years.

"It's unfortunate that some new members have not received royalties for years before joining ZICCO.

"We can't afford to exploit content creators when they have done something valuable. At ZICCO, we have a way of conducting our business, and we hope our members will benefit," he stressed.

Masembura, whose team is set to make the next stop in Gweru, is confident about empowering their members. "We have noted that artistes need this kind of education and guidance on how to take action when they are taken advantage of.

"Feedback from previous workshops has been overwhelmingly positive, with our members showing enthusiasm. This is the kind of support we expect from artistes, as they are the ones who have been on the receiving end," said Masembura.

The popular arts administrator added that they have yet to approach radio stations to collect royalties.

"Plans are in the pipeline for us to engage radio and television stations on how we can collect these royalties.

"As a new entity, we want to be remembered for enforcing transparency and changing the lives of creatives. We aspire to be game-changers in the industry and ensure that our artistes' welfare improves," he added.

Over the years, artistes have struggled with piracy, leaving many living in difficult conditions.

The establishment of ZICCO has been embraced as a game changer for artistes, music composers, producers, and arts organisations, regardless of race, gender, or status.

ZICCO, supported by law enforcement agents, is addressing serious issues affecting creatives, particularly the need to educate its members about intellectual property rights and combat piracy, which has been described as a cancer.

ZICCO has been collaborating closely with prominent record labels and arts associations to empower artistes.

Musicians are now encouraged to record with reputable studios, which ZICCO has recommended.