Somalia: Somali MP Accuses President of Deception Over Undisclosed Ethiopia Pact

12 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali parliamentarian Daahir Amiin Jesow accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday of deceiving the Somali populace by not revealing details of an agreement he made with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Jesow charged that Mohamud had deliberately stoked anti-Ethiopian feelings, encouraging the Somali public to view Ethiopia as an adversary and inciting them to take up arms, which led to widespread protests against Ethiopia.

However, the narrative shifted when details of a clandestine agreement between Mohamud and Ahmed were made public, sparking widespread feelings of betrayal among Somalis.

"The Somali people had the right to be informed about this agreement," Jesow declared, underlining the necessity for the public to be aware of critical national decisions. He criticized the president for withholding the truth, which he said had misled the nation.

The lawmaker emphasized that the Somali Parliament has a duty to ensure accountability, particularly concerning pacts that could shape the country's future and the well-being of its citizens.

Jesow urged his fellow parliamentarians to thoroughly investigate the matter and take appropriate action to hold government officials accountable for such secretive dealings.

This accusation adds another layer of political tension in Somalia, where transparency in governance has often been a point of contention.

The fallout from this agreement, now public, could have implications for both Somali-Ethiopian relations and domestic politics, potentially leading to further scrutiny of the president's actions by both the parliament and the Somali public.

