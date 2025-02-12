Rwanda: Nduhungirehe, Top U.S. Diplomat Discuss Regional Security, Bilateral Ties

Rwanda's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Ndungirehe, held talks with Amb. Troy Fitrell, the Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, on February 12, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations, the security situation in eastern DR Congo, and the outcomes of the extra-ordinary joint EAC-SADC Heads of State and Government meeting held in Tanzania, on February 8.

In a post on X, the ministry of foreign affairs described their discussion as "productive." As noted, their discussion focused on further strengthening bilateral relations between Rwanda and the U.S., the current situation in eastern DR Congo, and "the positive outcome of the joint EAC-SADC Summit and finding a sustainable path to peace in the region."

Minister @onduhungirehe held a productive call with Amb. Troy Fitrell, Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs.

The February 8 EAC-SADC summit resulted in several resolutions including an immediate ceasefire in eastern DR Congo, direct negotiations between Kinshasa and AFC/M23 rebels, and the neutralization of the FDLR genocidal militia which have been integrated into the Congolese army. FDLR is a DR Congo-based terrorist militia founded by remnants of the masterminds of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda.

The conversation between Nduhungirehe and Fitrell came just hours after the Alliance Fleuve Congo (AFC), which includes M23 rebels, in eastern DR Congo, warned of increasing military reinforcements in South Kivu Province by the Congolese army coalition comprising Burundian troops, and others.

The rebels' spokesperson, Lawrence Kanyuka, said these developments threaten ongoing peace efforts, including the February 8 EAC-SADC summit where regional leaders called for dialogue instead of military action as a way to end the conflict.

"We are reliably informed about FARDC and Burundian reinforcements planning to attack the populated liberated areas of Kalehe and Nyabibwe. Such attacks will provoke a decisive retaliation," said Kanyuka.

In a February 10 statement, Kanyuka said the rebels had received distress calls from Bukavu residents, indicating that the Congolese army and allied militias were committing widespread killings and looting. The rebels warned that the crimes committed in Bukavu "by the coalition forces of the Kinshasa regime must stop immediately; otherwise, we will have no choice but to intervene to protect the Congolese population."

On January 29, President Paul Kagame had a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on the "need to ensure a ceasefire" in eastern DR Congo after AFC/M23 rebels captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province.

Kagame said he and Rubio discussed the need to "address the root causes of the conflict once and for all, and on the importance of deepening our bilateral ties based upon respect for our respective national interests."

"I look forward to working with the Trump Administration to create the prosperity and security that the people of our region deserve," Kagame added.