Angolan President Talks On the Phone With the President of the European Council

Luanda — Angolan President João Lourenço held a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, António Costa, on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Press Service of the Presidency of the Republic, the moment made it possible to address the state of relations between the European Union and Angola and also the cooperation between the European Union and the African Union, with a view to holding the next summit between the two regional blocs.

President João Lourenço will assume the rotating presidency of the African Union this week.

The European Union has been represented in Angola since 1986 by delegation in Luanda.

In 2012, the EU in Angola signed the Joint Way Forward to deepen this cooperation.

In this framework, it has implemented a cooperation program through two main means: the bilateral partnership with the Government of Angola and support for civil society organizations.

In all the initiatives it supports, it particularly promotes gender equality, youth, environmental protection and digitais.ART/DOJ