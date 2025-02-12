Angola: Sonangol's CEO Highlights Modernization in the Oil Sector

Caxito — The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SONANGOL E.P., Sebastião Pai Querido Gaspar Martins, said on Monday that the Barra do Dande Ocean Terminal (TOBD), in Bengo, is one of the largest assets of the oil industry and a driving factor for the modernization of the sector.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the project, the official said that the entry into operation of the TOBD will provide the country with an additional storage capacity of 582,000 cubic metres, divided between 320,000 cubic metres of diesel and 160,000 of petrol and 102,000 of LPG (domestic gas).

He assured that the project, inaugurated by President João Lourenço meets the necessary conditions to ensure strategic and national security reserves, as well as contribute to the country's self-sufficiency in refined products.

The construction of the terminal, he said, 'went through particularly challenging times such as the COVID-19 pandemic, an extremely unfavourable economic context, but, due to its strategic importance, SONANGOL E.P. undertook to complete it, fully supporting its cost in the order of US$700 million'.

He added that in order to make TOBD profitable, the company is promoting commercial partnerships with internationally renowned companies, interested in fuel storage services.

He stressed that after the inauguration, SONANGOL is carrying out preparatory work for the start of operations, and the marketing phase of products for the market is scheduled for July this year.

On the other hand, he announced that within the perimeter of the TOBD a new gas filling facility will also be built, which will have a significant impact on the daily lives of the population.

Depending on the market, he said that the plan plans to increase TOBD's storage capacity to another 200,000 cubic meters, as well as diversify services and types of refined products.

In the first phase, 29 storage tanks were installed at the terminal and a 1,700-meter quay bridge was erected to receive large ships.

At the terminal, lines of more than 500 linear meters were also erected for the transshipment of fuel, which should be stored in the various tanks.

In the second phase, depending on market demand, capacity could rise to 728,500 cubic meters of fuel storage.

Data from the construction company indicate that this maritime terminal is the largest fuel storage park in the country, with an area equivalent to 22 football fields, which is a priority for the Angolan economy and will significantly increase exports.

During the ceremony, nine partnership protocols were signed between Sonangol and the following companies: Bp, Vital, Trafigura, Sahara, Gemcorp, Sinochem, Glencore, Dinoc and Total. PA/ART/DOJ