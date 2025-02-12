Angola: Bié Province Agricultural Potential Arouses Zimbabwe's Interest

Cuito — The ambassador of the Republic of Zimbabwe to Angola, Thando Madzvamuse, on Monday expressed his country's interest in investing in the agriculture sector in the province of Bié, as it has numerous agricultural potentials.

Thando Madzvamuse, who begins a two-day working day in this province today, expressed this interest in statements to the press, at the end of the audience granted to him by the governor of Bié, Celeste Adolfo.

According to the diplomat, his country has a lot of knowledge about the agricultural potential of Bié, which has aroused interest to invest in the region and meet the challenges of ensuring food security and stop depending on imports from the West.

'We learned that Bié has good areas of agriculture and this has aroused our interest in being able to exchange experiences, as we have technological conditions and human resources, which can be useful for Angola,' he said.

It is for this reason, he continued, that he decided to move to Bié, in order to see the reality of the province and identify the best that is produced.

To this end, he said that he will, during his stay, visit agricultural projects and to see vital areas for investment.

About the agricultural reality of his country, he pointed out the production of wheat, with significant results.

Without pointing out data, he revealed that, in 2024, Zimbabwe reached the production record and whose surplus has been exported to the continent and other regions of the world.

Tobacco, according to him, was another product with satisfactory results, with a level of production five times higher compared to what was produced in the colonial era.

Diplomat dismayed by the death of Sam Nujoma

During his statements to the press, Thando Madzvamuse was dismayed by the death of Sam Nujoma, Namibia's first president, last Saturday (09/02), victim of illness, at the age of 95.

The diplomat described the father of the Namibian nation as the rock and foundation of the independence of the countries of sub-Saharan Africa, as well as António Agostinho Neto, Samora Machel, Nelson Mandela and other Pan-Africanists, who fought hard for liberation against the colonizing powers.

In the fulfillment of his two-day journey to Bié, Thando Madzvamuse will visit the Cemetery Monument of the Martyrs of Cuito and some agricultural projects in the province, with emphasis on farms.

In turn, the governor of Bié, who presented to the diplomat the potential of the region, from the sector of agriculture, trade, industry, mineral resources and tourism, praised Zimbabwe's interest in investing in the province and was looking forward to its implementation.

He pointed out as benefits the development of the sector, aiming to raise production levels and economic diversification, positively impacting the fight against hunger and poverty, as well as the creation of jobs.

He said that its materialization could also empower small farmers, taking into account the financing packages that can result from these partnerships.

The minister assured the continuous dialogue with the ambassador for the implementation of the partnership which, in addition to agriculture, she also wants to see extended to the tourism and trade sectors.

On the part of the Government, he promised to inject a new dynamic to advance agriculture, as the primary sector of the economy, so that the country continues to depend not only on oil, but also on other sources of revenue.

Description of the agriculture sector in Bié

The province of Bié, located in central Angola, has arable land, water resources and a favorable climate for agricultural activity.

Since 2019, this province has maintained an average of one million 232 thousand and 630 tons of various products per season, highlighting the cultivation of corn, rice, reindeer potatoes, citrus fruits, sisal, vegetables and fruits, which are the most cultivated products in the province.

Government authorities aim to produce a total of 1.2 million tons of cereals per year, especially corn, beans, soybeans and rice, by 2027.

In the current 2024/2025 agricultural season, forecasts point to the production of two million 70 thousand and 484 tons of various products, such as corn, beans, cassava, soybeans, peanuts, reindeer potatoes, sweets, rice, wheat, vegetables and various fruits.

272,696 peasant families are involved and are being assisted with agricultural inputs, especially fertilizers (fertilizer12-24-12, urea and ammonium), in a total of eight thousand tons.

689,242 hectares were made available and are being prepared with mechanized, animal and manual traction. VKY/PLB/DOJ