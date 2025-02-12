Angola: Petro and Sagrada Play for the 51st Time in Girabola

Luanda — Petro de Luanda and Sagrada Esperança da Lunda-Norte will play Tuesday, in the country's capital, the 51st game in the history of clashes between them, in the National Football Championship 'Girabola'.

The match between these two contenders will serve as a complement to the 14th round, taking place at Estádio 11 de Novembro, starting at 4 pm.

Of the 50 challenges played from 1999 to 2023-2024, Petro has 26 wins, against 13 for Sagrada. In between, there are 11 draws.

In terms of goals scored and conceded, the 'tricolores' also have the advantage with 67 shots on target and only 34 from the 'lundas'.

Statistics show that the national champion, coached by Portuguese coach Ricardo Chéu, won 19 games as hosts, lost two and drew four.

The opponent, led by Frenchman Yannick Quesnel, had seven wins, the same number of draws and 11 defeats at home.

Sagrada Esperança, founded in 1976, suffered the biggest defeat (1-5) in a game of the 13th round, played on May 7, 2017, at 11 de Novembro stadium.

At the time, the goals were scored by Mateus (23 ́), Job (28 ́), Carlinhos (57 ́) and Tony (49 ́ and 60 ́), while Lelas (47 ́) reduced for the 'diamond' team.

In the closest confrontation to the present date (2023-24 season), the formation of the 'Eixo Viário' lost, by 0-1, for matchday 20, at 11 de Novembro stadium, in the Angolan capital.

However, in the second round, the two teams drew 0-0 at Estádio do Dundo.

In the survey in terms of titles, Petro de Luanda is 'demolishing' with 18 trophies, the last three in a row, against only two for Sagrada Esperança, won in the 2005 and 2020-21 seasons.

This match was not held in December 2024, due to the participation of Sagrada Esperança in the African League of Champions Clubs. IN/MC/DOJ