Nigeria: 'Colorectal Cancer Fourth Leading Cause of Cancer Deaths in Nigeria'

A cancer advocate and executive director of Project PINK BLUE, Runcie C.W. Chidebe, says colorectal cancer is the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in Nigeria.

He stated this yesterday during the premiere of a new documentary film titled "Blood in My Stool " by the Project PINK BLUE - Health & Psychological Trust Centre, in collaboration with the Global Colorectal Cancer Association.

He said of the 8,114 Nigerians diagnosed with colorectal cancer, 5,912 died of the disease in 2022.

He said, " Simply put, over 70% of Nigerians diagnosed with colorectal cancer died in 2022. "These deaths are not just numbers and figures; these deaths are patients, parents, mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters and relatives who are breadwinners to their families. These are preventable deaths if these cancers are diagnosed early and treated early."

While acknowledging that most of the cancer awareness and advocacy has been focused on breast, cervical and prostate cancers; Chidebe said colorectal cancer is highly neglected; and Nigerians diagnosed with colorectal cancer are rarely seen nor heard of.

"Every day, we see the faces of breast cancer survivors, but we rarely see or hear the stories of those who have survived colorectal cancer. For this reason, Project PINK BLUE and the Global Colon Cancer Association have partnered and produced this documentary on Blood in my Stool. We hope that this documentary will make a huge impact and draw attention to colorectal cancer in Nigeria and Africa," Chidebe said.

Yemisi Daodu, a colorectal cancer survivor who shared her story in the documentary, said, "In my case, I started seeing blood in my stool, and immediately I visited the hospital and it was diagnosed that I have colon cancer. The diagnosis was early, and I started treatment instantly. Since then, I am doing great. This explains the benefit of early detection and treatment. You see, I did the treatment out of the country. In a country where over 40% of Nigerians are poor, how many patients can travel abroad for cancer treatment? For this reason, I have always been compelled to share my story with Nigerians and get people to understand the health inequities so that patients can be placed at the centre of their care. I am so honoured to have this opportunity to use this documentary to share my story. I believe that it would save lives."

Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, said the emerging reality of cancer among Nigerian youths is worrisome, adding that the disease that was previously associated with old age, is now increasingly being diagnosed in young people, including colorectal cancer.

He said the documentary is a reminder that, "We must act quickly, decisively, and collaboratively to ensure that young Nigerians--our greatest national asset and the largest demographic group in Nigeria--are supported, empowered, and protected to thrive and live long, healthy, and productive lives."

He said, "Do not ignore any blood in your stool. Blood in stool and rectal bleeding has been found to be a symptom of colon cancer. Eat organic, limit alcohol, and have a healthy lifestyle. Being overweight can increase your risk of colon cancer".

Candace Henley, Director of Equity and Partnerships, Global Colon Cancer Association, USA, said, "Blood in My Stool," is a groundbreaking documentary film that confronts the urgent issue of colorectal cancer in Nigeria. Through powerful survivor stories and expert insights, the film highlights the often-overlooked realities of this disease, emphasising that many lives could be saved with early detection.

Henley said the documentary, premiering on World Cancer Day 2025, serves as a vital call to action to raise awareness and provoke urgent conversations about the need for equitable and accessible cancer care.

"Blood in My Stool" uses the voices of colorectal cancer patients to ensure they are seen, heard, and supported, to transform the narrative around this critical health issue," she added.

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Osita B. Chidoka, enjoined Nigerians to unite to address the challenges in cancer diagnosis, prevention and treatment in the country.

He said, "I don't know what causes cancer, but we do know what can be done to save people from getting cancer. We know what can be done to provide support and help to those who have cancer."