Sudan: War Rages in North Darfur Capital - 8,000 Families Displaced

El Fasher / Shangil Tobaya — Zamzam camp for displaced people in the North Darfur capital of El Fasher is under renewed attack from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Wali (governor) of the Darfur region, Minni Arko Minawi says.

In a post on the X platform, Minawi asserts that this attack is considered the 10th of its kind in this camp, which is crowded with a mix of old and newly displaced people.

Minawi condemned the attack in the strongest terms and called on the United Nations and the African Union and supporters to raise their voices stop these violations.

In their own statements, RSF soldiers published videos in which they said they had managed to enter Zamzam camp.

Renewed shelling in El Fasher

On Monday, Sudanese Air Force warplanes continued their bombing of areas controlled by the RSF in El Fasher, while the RSF in turn renewed their artillery bombardment, however this was reportedly at a lower rate than in the previous period.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that the artillery shelling targeted Naivasha camp in El Fasher.

8,000 families displaced from Saloma

On the other hand, the International Organisation for Migration revealed the displacement of 8,000 families from the Saloma area and neighbouring villages south of El Fasher on Friday and Saturday. The organisation said that the displaced fled the villages to other areas in El Fasher.

Callers confirmed to Radio Dabanga that the RSF launched an attack on the Saloma area, southwest of El Fasher, on Friday, and indicated that clashes lasted for hours, resulting in the death of five civilians. Several parties also accused the RSF of burning homes during the attack.

The RSF began their siege and attack on El Fasher in April last year. The Joint Force of Armed Movements estimated the number of attacks at more than 180.

The Security Council issued statements and resolutions, the most recent of which was at the end of January, calling on the RSF to stop attacks and end the siege of the city.

Airstrike in Shangil Tobaya

Civilians in Shangil Tobaya in North Darfur State said that the airstrikes that targeted the area on Sunday caused the death of a large number of livestock, and injured three people who were taken to the hospital.

Callers said that the aircraft targeted the area for the third time, bombing the southern neighbourhood, the cemeteries, and the southern ambushes. They pointed out that there were no military manifestations in the area.

Displacement

The Shangil Tobaya Emergency Room in North Darfur revealed the displacement of 3,000 families from seven villages in the northeast of the region during the past period.

It explained in a report that the displaced people arrived inside Shangil Tobaya in harsh conditions. The chamber appealed to organisations and charities to intervene urgently to rescue the victims.