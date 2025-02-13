South Sudan: Two Oxfam Workers Killed in Robbery in South Sudan

press release

Two members of Oxfam staff were killed in an armed robbery yesterday in the town of Motot in Jonglei State, South Sudan.

Gatdet Nhial Jock and Manyal Gatjek Kueth were members of a local community working as security guards, at an Oxfam food distribution location, when they were attacked. Both men sadly died from gunshot wounds. Oxfam paid tribute to the workers and strongly condemned the attack.

Felix Koske, Oxfam's acting Country Director in South Sudan, said: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of two valued colleagues and our thoughts are with their families at this most difficult time."

"It is vital that aid workers and communities are able to ensure life-saving supplies reach those in need, without any threat to their own lives, and we strongly condemn this horrific attack."