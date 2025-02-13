Liberia: President Boakai Suspends NPHIL Deputy Director General for Administration

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has suspended Dr. Adams Lincoln, Deputy Director General for Administration, at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), with immediate effect.

This decision follows a review of allegations regarding the unauthorized removal of NPHIL property and a resolution from the Board of Directors.

Dr. Lincoln's suspension is indefinite, without pay, and benefits, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Board of Directors, the General Services Agency (GSA), and the Liberia National Police.

In the interim, all institutional assets in his possession are to be turned over to Mr. Mohammed Kiadli, who will serve as Acting Deputy Director General for Administration.

President Boakai reaffirms his Administration's commitment to transparency, accountability, and good governance in all public institutions.