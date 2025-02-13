South Africa: Free State Students Return to Class After Protests Pause

But SRC warns protests could start again if the university's management fails to follow through on its commitments

Students at the University of the Free State (UFS) Qwaqwa campus returned to classes on Wednesday after the Student Representative Council (SRC) suspended protest action.

Demonstrations aimed at pressuring the university to address student registration and housing issues had disrupted classes since Monday.

On Tuesday protesting students blocked campus access and prevented students from attending lectures. The SRC list of 20 demands included the immediate reinstatement of deregistered students and completing the registration of those with study offers or those awaiting confirmation of NSFAS funding.

There have been protests across university campuses over funding and lack of accommodation.

On Tuesday, hundreds of students were stranded outside campus, unable to access their residences. Many sat with their belongings on the grass, having travelled long distances to get to the campus.

In response to the demands, UFS management made several concessions. Final-year students with pass rates between 50 to 60% and debt up to R60,000 will be allowed provisional registration. Additionally, students with confirmed 2025 funding can register with debt up to R50,000 if they sign an acknowledgment of debt agreement.

On the SRC's claim that registered students had been de-registered "on the basis that the institution doesn't have space for them", the UFS said they were unaware of such cases and requested specific examples for investigation.

However, UFS confirmed that some students had been misled by fraudulent registration communications, noting the institution is currently over-enrolled.

The university said NSFAS funding was allocated to 25,551 students. UFS said the institution will "continue to engage NSFAS" about students awaiting funding confirmation and its financial aid department would follow up daily with NSFAS.

On the SRC's demand that NSFAS housing deposits be scrapped, UFS said its off-campus accommodation unit will engage landlords regarding the NSFAS guidelines.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

UFS said, "For on-campus students, the deposit is not a prerequisite for registration, and students are also allowed to make payment arrangements."

SRC president Nomvuyo Nungu said they decided to halt the protest after receiving "positive feedback" from the university's management. "However, we will not hesitate to return if these issues are not resolved," Nungu said.