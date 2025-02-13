Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister Gedion Hosts Dinner Reception in Honour of Participants of 46th Executive Council

Addis Ababa, — Minister of Foreign Affairs Gedion Timothewos, this evening hosted a dinner reception in honour of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs who are taking part in the 46th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union at the newly built Addis International Convention Centre.

The Chief Guest of Honour, President Taye Atske Selassie, in his remarks said in light of the ever-shifting global geopolitics and geo-economics, Member States in unison shall continue to make significant strides on matters that impact the peace, stability and unity of Africa more than ever before.

In this regard, President Taye added, Ethiopia will continue to commit to work towards realizing the Africa we envision: an Africa that is peaceful, stable and self-reliant.

Foreign Minister Dr. Gedion, on his part, while focusing on the this year's theme "Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations." emphasized the importance of multilateralism for Africa and the Global South, citing global challenges like climate change and pandemics.

He also called upon the participants to enhance collective institutional capacity to foster mediation and other conflict prevention mechanisms that is reminiscent of the Pan-African "African Solutions to African Challenges" principle.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and several foreign ministers graced the dinner reception.