Zimbabwe: Journalist Faces Extortion Allegations

Police wish to question journalist and public relations practitioner Edmund Kudzayi, over his alleged involvement in the attempt to extort US$40 000 from West Properties to suppress publication of sensitive information about the company.

This development follows the arrest of his alleged accomplice, Nominate Chazwe, who recently appeared before magistrate Ms Marehwanazvo Gofa.

Chazwe was remanded in custody pending a bail hearing set for today.

Police have confirmed that Kudzayi remains at large.

West Properties, represented by Michael Chideme, had previously engaged Kukurigo Communications Private Limited, where Kudzayi serves as director, for advertising and public relations services.

During this professional relationship, Kudzayi reportedly introduced Chazwe to West Properties as his business associate.

Court records reveal that in June 2024, Chazwe and Kudzayi allegedly claimed to possess damaging information about West Properties and its managing director, Kenneth Raydon Sharpe.

They reportedly threatened to publish this material unless the company paid them US$40 000.

Pressured by the demands, West Properties negotiated and transferred US$24 344 to Kukurigo Communications, with the payment allegedly received by Kudzayi.

However, the demands did not end there. Months later, Kudzayi and Chazwe reportedly renewed their threats, demanding more money from West Properties under the same pretext.

Court documents state that Chazwe collected an additional US$1 000, which was left at Horizon Hotel and handed over by one Noah Njambi.

The extortion attempts escalated on February 8, 2025, when Chazwe allegedly demanded another US$4 000.

This prompted West Properties to report the matter to Harare Central Police Station.

Acting swiftly, police organised a sting operation during which a West Properties representative handed over the money to Chazwe under police surveillance.

Chazwe was arrested on the spot, and the US$4 000 was recovered.

The State, represented by Anesu Chirenje, alleges that the actions of Chazwe and Kudzayi were part of a prolonged and calculated extortion campaign.

Investigations are ongoing as police intensify efforts to locate and question Kudzayi.