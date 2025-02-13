Lesotho Grapples With Growing Cancer Crisis

Lesotho is facing a worsening cancer crisis, prompting urgent calls for investment in local healthcare infrastructure and expertise.

Minister of Health, Selibe Mochoboroane, said the government spent approximately M250,000 per cancer patient for treatment in South Africa, a substantial financial burden compounded by the rising number of cancer cases.

He said that in 2023, the Sankatana Oncology Centre recorded 1888 cancer cases, 500 of which were cervical cancer.

The Minister said this yesterday during the World Cancer Day commemoration held at the Ministry of Health Headquarters in Maseru.

Mr Mochoboroane stressed the need for a robust national health system capable of addressing this challenge. He advocated establishing a medical school to train local specialists and proposed a dedicated health fund supported by contributions from employers and employees.

He also acknowledged the government's efforts, including the Gavi-sponsored human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign for girls aged 9-14, which achieved a 95% target coverage, exceeding the originally targeted 85% goal.

"The construction of Lesotho's first cancer centre has also begun, promising future domestic treatment capabilities. The HPV vaccine has been integrated into routine immunizations nationwide," he said.

The Chairperson of the Social Cluster Portfolio Committee, Mokhothu Makhalanyane, echoed the call for strengthened healthcare, stressing the importance of integrating palliative care and early cancer diagnosis. He praised the government's efforts in promoting cancer testing and treatment initiation.

However, he stressed that increasing the number of skilled healthcare workers was paramount.

"It does not matter what we do as the country to address cancer; unless we increase the number of healthcare workers with the right skills to take care of our people, we will not reach our goal. We will do whatever we do or try whatever we want to try, but unless we bring the right skills, the right people, and we train our people, we will not reach where we want to go. We will always be sending people to South Africa for treatment.

"Palliative care is also very crucial; it should not be left behind but should be made available in all districts of the country....," Mr Makhalanyane said.

The World Health Organization Representative to Lesotho, Innocent Nuwagira, highlighted the severity of the situation in the African region, where over 900,000 new cancer cases and 580,000 deaths were recorded in 2022. He emphasized the critical need for early detection and timely treatment.

He said the high statistics highlight the critical importance of early detection and timely treatment in saving lives.

Dr Nuwagira explained that between 30% and 50% of cancer deaths could be prevented by modifying or avoiding key risk factors such as the use of tobacco products, alcohol, unhealthy diets, physical inactivity, some chronic infections, and exposure to air pollution.

"Though prevention offers the most cost-effective long-term strategy for the control of cancer, early detection and management of patients who develop cancer is key to reducing cancer deaths," he said.

He also commended the government for its efforts in preventing and reducing the burden of cancer in the country.

"The introduction and rollout of HPV vaccination, implementation of cervical cancer screening programs in almost all health facilities, enhancing public awareness and education on cancer prevention and healthy living, and investing in healthcare infrastructure and resources to ensure accessible and affordable cancer treatment for all are some key achievements. Integrating cancer prevention, screening, treatment, and palliative care into broader health services will be crucial in closing the existing gaps in healthcare," Dr Nuwagira said.