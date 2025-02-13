Rwanda: Govt Seeks Investor to Take Over Major Beef Project

The government is looking for a major, internationally recognised investor to take over Gako meat project located in Bugesera District, Eastern Province, with hopes of finalising the deal by the end of 2025, according to Didace Rushigajiki, the CEO of Gako Meat Company.

The project is Rwanda's flagship cattle farming and beef production scheme targeting both local and export markets.

Rushigajiki told The New Times that the government has allocated approximately 6,000 hectares of land for the Gako project, with a focus on developing the local market and expanding into exports.

The project had been implemented through a public-private partnership under Gako Meat Company Ltd.

Rushigajiki indicated that in April 2024, the government purchased all shares previously held by local investors, turning it into a public company.

The government, he said, is focused on securing a major investor by the end of 2025 to move the project forward, adding that the government's acquisition of all shares aims to consolidate the project and sell it as a unified venture to a capable investor.

"The government is looking for a professional, capitalised investor in the meat production industry with the ability to tap into international markets," he said, highlighting the goal of finding a partner already established in global markets.

The project's cattle heads were more than 6,700 [as of January 31, 2025], with plans to increase that figure to support greater beef production, he indicated.

To achieve this, the project intends to ramp up fodder production for cattle feed and enhance irrigation infrastructure. Rushigajiki shared that about 1,050 hectares of land are already being irrigated to grow fodder, with 310 hectares planted with maize in December 2024.

The maize will be harvested in April 2025, and the remaining 700 hectares will be cultivated starting in the B farming season of 2025 (March through June).

As the company plans to build a factory to produce feed, there is a need to ensure a steady supply of the required ingredient, he said, pointing out that maize production will play a role to that end.

Approximately 500 cows from the project are ready for sale each month, which Rushigajiki said means it has started making a contribution to the country's meat industry.

He added that the project seeks to establish its own slaughterhouse in the future to facilitate meat sales both domestically and for export.

Initially, the project aimed to build a feedlot with a capacity for 56,000 bulls and establish a slaughterhouse with a daily capacity of 300 cows.

However, Rushigajiki explained that the government has put the slaughterhouse construction on hold until a professional investor is found to lead the next phase of development.

He indicated that the government has already laid the groundwork, including infrastructure such as irrigation systems, roads, electricity, and preparing pastureland, as well as the cattle with which to start production.

"The investor will be responsible for building the slaughterhouse, tannery, and feed mill, among other necessary facilities."

Rushigajiki also pointed to the success of Rwanda's Girinka programme - a one cow per family initiative - in advancing the dairy industry, adding that the Gako meat project is designed to elevate the country's meat industry, ensuring a professional approach to meat production.

The Gako farm's strategic location in Bugesera District is also key, as it lies near the site of an international airport currently under construction, Rushigajiki observed.

With the increasing urbanisation, and growing local demand for high-quality meat, he said, the scheme aims to supply premium cuts for five-star hotels and international airports.

The farm is in the process of obtaining certification to supply internationally recognised, safe, and quality meat, with East Africa and the Middle East identified as key target markets.

The overall goal is not only to contribute to Rwanda's domestic meat production but also to establish a professional, export-focused operation that can compete globally.

Rwanda aims to raise annual meat production from 207,097 tonnes in 2023/24 to 247,223 tonnes by 2028/29, as outlined in the fifth strategic plan for agricultural transformation (PSTA5), according to the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

This indicates a projected increase of nearly 20% in meat production within the next five years.