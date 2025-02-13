Nigeria: Federal Govt Begins Implementation of National Action Plan Against Violent Extremism

The federal government has commenced implementing a national action plan and strategies to prevent and counter violent extremism in the country and tackle radicalisation.

The national coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Maj.-Gen. Adamu Laka, speaking at the opening of the Workshop and Validation Meeting on Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) Guidelines and Strategic Communication Plan yesterday in Abuja, said violent extremism remains one of the most complex security challenges that threaten Nigeria's national security.

Laka said that violent extremism had also threatened the very fabric of Nigerian communities, institutions, and social cohesion.

Laka said that the workshop highlighted their unified determination to enhance the nation's capacity to counter violent extremism and to ensure the seamless implementation of PCVE strategies at every level of governance.

He said the Federal Government of Nigeria had developed the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for PCVE to guide a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach in tackling radicalisation and violent extremism.

According to him, a policy is only as effective as its implementation, and that was why they gathered to take deliberate and strategic steps toward localising and operationalising this framework.

"Over the course of these two days, we will focus on the domestication and localisation of the PF-NAP for PCVE.

"This will be done by exploring strategies to integrate PCVE principles into the operational frameworks of ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as at the state and local government levels.

"We will also identify gaps, challenges, and opportunities for institutionalizing PCVE efforts across various sectors.

"To validate the PCVE Guidelines and Strategic Communication Plan, we will thoroughly review the draft PCVE Guidelines to ensure they align with national priorities, security realities, and international best practices.

"Furthermore, we will validate the draft strategic communication plan, taking cognisance that effective messaging is crucial in countering extremist narratives, fostering positive community engagement, and ensuring that our responses remain proactive and evidence-based," he said.

The director of PCVE at NCTC, Amb. Mairo Musa, said the workshop's main objectives were to enhance participants' understanding of the policy framework for preventing and countering violent extremism and facilitate its localisation at institutional, state, and community levels.

Musa said effective implementation requires domestication, ownership, and integration within existing government agencies and security structures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said it was also necessary to assess, refine, and validate the strategic communication plan to align with the evolving security landscape, leverage effective messaging to counter extremist narratives and promote peace-building efforts.

According to her, it also fosters cross-sectional collaboration and information sharing, strengthening multi-sector stakeholder synergy in PCV implementation.

Musa said the outcome was expected to strengthen understanding of the PCV-PFNAP amongst state MDAs, institutions, and other stakeholders, with clear strategies for its localisation and institutionalisation.