Tunisia: Sami Trabelsi Returns As Tunisia's Head Coach Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Sami Trabelsi has been named as the new head coach of the Tunisian national team, marking his return to the role 12 years after his first tenure.

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) confirmed the appointment on Monday, replacing Faouzi Benzarti, who was sacked in October 2024.

Trabelsi, 57, previously led Tunisia between 2011 and 2013, guiding them to victory in the 2011 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Sudan and securing qualification for the 2012 and 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments.

He returns at a crucial time, with Tunisia leading Group H in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers and preparing for the upcoming AFCON 2025 in Morocco.

"The executive committee, in its session on 10 February 2025, decided to appoint Sami Trabelsi as the national team coach," the Tunisian Football Federation said in a statement.

New Coaching Team Assembled

Trabelsi will be assisted by Hamadi Daou, while Aymen Jedidi and Wassim Maala will oversee development and physical preparation.

Hichem Jaziri has been appointed as goalkeeping coach, with Helmi Kachou and Walid Ben Tamansour handling technical analysis.

"The head coach has selected a strong backroom staff to support him in this new project," the FTF statement added.

His first assignment will be in March, as Tunisia faces Liberia and Malawi in their next two World Cup qualifiers.

Second Chance for Trabelsi

After leaving his post as Tunisia's head coach in 2013, Trabelsi spent 10 years managing Qatari club Al-Sailiya, where he won multiple domestic trophies.

His return is seen as an opportunity for redemption, as Tunisia aims to secure a sixth consecutive World Cup qualification.

"I am honored to be given this responsibility again," Trabelsi said in his first comments after being appointed.

"Tunisia has a talented squad, and my job is to ensure we achieve our goals in the World Cup qualifiers and AFCON 2025."

The Carthage Eagles currently sit top of Group H in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers with 10 points, following three wins and a draw.

The team's next major tournament is AFCON 2025 in Morocco, where they will look to win their second continental title, having last lifted the trophy in 2004 on home soil.

"The expectations are high, and we must be fully prepared for the challenges ahead," Trabelsi added.

Aiming to Restore Tunisia's Glory

Tunisian fans expect Trabelsi to deliver results quickly, with the federation prioritizing World Cup qualification and a strong AFCON campaign.

His appointment ends a period of uncertainty, as Kais Yaâkoubi had been serving as interim coach since Benzarti's exit.

Trabelsi now faces the pressure of leading Tunisia back to the top of African football.