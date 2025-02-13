Tunisia: CPJ Urges Tunisia President to Release Journalist Mohamed Boughalleb

12 February 2025
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)

The Committee to Protect Journalists sent a letter to Tunisian President Kais Saied on February 12 asking him to secure the release of journalist Mohamed Boughalleb, whose health is gravely worsening, and to repeal the cybercrime law Decree 54.

Boughalleb, a reporter with local independent channel Carthage Plus and local independent radio station Cap FM, was sentenced to six months in prison in April 2024 on defamation charges. But he has been imprisoned for nearly a year, as his sentence was increased to eight months on appeal and he has been charged on a second defamation count under Decree 54.

Tunisian authorities have used the cybercrime law to continue to arrest, prosecute, and silence members of the press, the letter states.

