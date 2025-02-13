South Africa: Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease at Durban School - South African News Briefs - February 13, 2025

13 February 2025
allAfrica.com

 

Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Outbreak at Durban School

Twelve children at Lenham Primary School in Phoenix, north of Durban, displayed hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD) symptoms during a visit by the KwaZulu-Natal health department's outbreak team, reports TimesLIVE. The department confirmed an outbreak at the school, with seven cases reported between February 6 and 10, affecting grades 1 to 3. An additional 12 learners were found with flu-like symptoms, blisters, and swollen hands, prompting the school to contact parents to collect their children. The department called for the importance of hygiene, including frequent handwashing, avoiding shared items, and ensuring proper ventilation.  The symptoms of HFMD usually start three to seven days after being infected, and last between seven to 10 days.

KwaZulu-Natal Man Freed After Faulty Trial

After a lengthy legal battle, Siyabonga Ngcobo, a KwaZulu-Natal man convicted of attempted murder for a 2019 shooting incident involving his former friend, Mr. Zulu, was acquitted by the Supreme Court of Appeal, reports IOL. Ngcobo had been sentenced to five years in prison based solely on Zulu's testimony, which the court found unreliable due to inconsistencies and contradictions with photographic evidence. The court also criticized the trial magistrate for judicial irregularities, including interfering with the prosecution's case and engaging in personal disputes with Ngcobo's attorney, which shifted the focus from justice to personal conflict. Ngcobo's alibi also placed him elsewhere during the incident and was not properly investigated or contested. As a result, the court ruled that the state failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, leading to Ngcobo's acquittal and immediate release from prison.

Four Face Charges in 51-Bus Fire Attack

Four men accused of torching 51 Putco buses at depots in Mpumalanga's Nkangala district are set to appear before the Mdutjane Magistrate's Court in Siyabuswa, report SABC News. Mduduzi Masango and Steven Mthombeni were arrested and will join the two other co-accused Isaac Mabena and Luthado Skosana in the dock. They were arrested in January. The suspects, wearing balaclavas and black clothing during the attack, allegedly held employees at gunpoint, assaulted several workers, and shot a security guard. Authorities believe the arrests could help determine the motive behind the coordinated attack. The four face charges of malicious property damage.

