Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Factional War - Police Hunt for Geza - Say He Faces Theft, Incitement of Public Violence, Insulting President Charges

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has said it wants to question Blessed Runesu Geza, the outspoken war veteran opposing the "2030 agenda" who faces four counts of criminal charges.

The charges include vehicle theft, undermining President Emmerson Mnangagwa, and inciting public violence.

Geza, known as Bombshell, has been something of a thorn in the President's side.

This development follows a series of press conferences held by Geza and a group of Zanu PF war veterans, where they called for Mnangagwa's resignation. They accuse the Zanu-PF leader of overseeing rampant corruption and nepotism, and of plotting to extend his term beyond the constitutionally mandated limit.

Geza also turned his fire on the First Lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa, accusing her of wasting state resources on what he deems unnecessary tours around the country.

Constitutional experts such as Professor Lovemore Madhuku have long maintained that such a term extension is legally impossible.

While Mnangagwa himself has publicly pledged to step down at the end of his term in 2028, critics warn that this is simply his modus operandi - giving the impression of heading one way while veering sharply in another.

They point to his continued silence on the matter, failing to quash those who advocate for a term extension, as further evidence.

Mnangagwa's term concludes in 2028, yet some of his allies and party members persist in calling for him to remain in power until 2030.

Geza, a Zanu-PF Central Committee member, delivered his most recent press conference on Monday, urging Zimbabweans to prepare for a national shutdown as calls for Mnangagwa's resignation grow louder, the tide is turning with the public.

"We implore you to resign peacefully. If you don't resign in peace, people will use the constitution to exercise their right to push you out of office," Geza said.

Geza also warned the police that if they dared to beat or shoot demonstrators protesting against Mnangagwa, the public would hold them accountable in their own neighbourhoods.

In response, police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi issued a statement on Wednesday, asserting that Geza faces charges of insulting Mnangagwa and inciting public violence.

"Theft allegations as defined in Section 113 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23. The suspect stole and disposed of three vehicles belonging to a complainant without his consent."

"He is also facing two counts of contravening Section 33 (2) (a) (ii) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9: 23, 'Undermining the Authority of or insulting the President,"' Nyathi's statement reads.

Commissioner Nyathi further stated that Geza had incited the public to commit violence, violating the Criminal Code and Reform Act.

"One count of contravening Section 187 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act, Chapter 9:23, 'Incitement to commit public violence," Nyathi said.

Nyathi also cautioned that anyone found harbouring Geza or assisting him in evading police questioning would be equally liable for arrest and prosecution.