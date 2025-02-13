Zimbabwe/Malawi: Kalisto Pasuwa Appointed Malawi Head Coach

Celebrated Zimbabwean football coach Kalisto Pasuwa has been appointed the head coach for Malawi's men's football team.

Nicknamed Manabundu, Pasuwa has signed a two-year contract which will see him leading The Flames until 2027.

The former Dynamos coach's substantive appointment comes after he led the side from November last year on an interim basis.

"The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has today unveiled former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets Coach Kalisto Pasuwa as the new Malawi Men's Senior National Team Head Coach.

"The Zimbabwean will be in charge of the Flames for two years," the football association said in a statement.

Pasuwa enjoyed a huge success as the head coach for Malawi football giants Nyasa Big Bullets.

At Nyasa, he won four consecutive league titles and several silverware before parting ways with the side in December 2024.