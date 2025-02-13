Rwanda: What Makes Rwanda One of the Least Corrupt Countries Globally?

Rwanda has achieved its highest-ever score on the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world, reaching 57 percent this year, up from 53 percent in 2023. This comes as an anti-corruption policy established in 2012 is being revised to address emerging forms of corruption.

ALSO READ : Chief Justice announces crackdown on corrupt 'middlemen'

The country's improvement in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), places it third in Sub-Saharan Africa, up from fourth in 2023, maintaining its top position in East Africa. It also improves its global ranking from 49th to 43rd.

At a press conference held in Kigali on Tuesday, February 11, Transparency International Rwanda (TI-RW) presented the findings in line with the global release of the CPI. The index serves as a key tool for informing the public about the extent of corruption at global, regional, and national levels.

Key factors behind Rwanda's improved ranking

Chief Ombudsman Madeleine Nirere highlighted Rwanda's sustained efforts to build a strong institutional framework to combat corruption.

She outlined the key strategies contributing to this progress, such as institutional strengthening arguing that since its establishment in 2003, the Office of the Ombudsman played a pivotal role in ensuring transparency and accountability. Other institutions, including Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), the Auditor General's Office, Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA), and Rwanda Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC), enhanced the country's capacity to detect, investigate, and prevent corruption.

ALSO READ: New index shows 18% drop in bribery encounters

Nirere also pointed to the government's zero tolerance for corruption with Rwanda maintaining a firm stance on prosecuting corruption cases, including high-profile individuals. The enforcement of the 2018 anti-corruption law, which imposes stringent penalties for corruption offenses, underscores this commitment.

Among others there is leveraging technology for transparency with digital platforms such as Irembo have streamlined access to over 100 government services, reducing human interaction and minimizing bureaucratic inefficiencies.

Additionally, the e-procurement system, launched in 2016, has enhanced transparency in public procurement.

Citizen engagement, Nirere pointed out, plays a huge role through public participation and it remains a central pillar of anti-corruption strategies. Community awareness campaigns empower citizens to report and resist corrupt practices, ethical leadership, and accountability, along with international collaboration where Rwanda actively engages in various global anti-corruption initiatives.

"The 2024 CPI findings reflect Rwanda's continued progress, reaffirming the government's determination to address challenges, implement effective reforms, and reinforce public confidence in institutions," Nirere stated.

"The fight against corruption is not just about rankings but about safeguarding national integrity, strengthening public trust, and fostering sustainable development."

Marie Immaculée Ingabire, the Chairperson of TI-Rwanda, reiterated that Rwanda's improvement in the CPI reflects the government's strong political will and a zero-tolerance approach to corruption.

However, she acknowledged that challenges remain, as highlighted by TI-Rwanda's Rwanda Bribery Index (RBI). She called for enhanced collaboration among stakeholders to sustain and build on these gains.

Albert Kavatire, the TI-RW Program Manager, noted that this is the highest CPI score Rwanda has achieved since the index was established. He explained that the 2024 score is derived from seven sources, including the African Development Bank CPIA (69%, up from 57% in 2023), World Economic Forum EOS (69%), World Justice Project Rule of Law Index (59%), and World Bank CPIA (51%, up from 43% in 2023), among others.

The report attributed the improvement to effective public financial management, inclusive governance policies, and structural reforms aimed at enhancing citizen welfare among others.

Fight against corruption far from over

Despite the progress, Nirere underscored that the fight against corruption is far from over.

She outlined key areas for continued improvement including strengthening preventive strategies as a proactive approach that addresses the root causes of corruption is essential. This includes continuous policy improvement and governance reforms, enhancing law enforcement by ensuring that corruption-related offenses are thoroughly investigated and punished will serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other include promoting whistleblower protection, as well as fostering research and innovation, she said, arguing that evidence-based approaches to combating corruption will refine strategies and help tackle emerging challenges, and encouraging multi-sector collaboration.

According to her, the private sector, civil society, academia, and international partners must work together to uphold integrity and transparency in all sectors.

"As we reflect on the CPI 2024 results, we must remember that fighting corruption is not solely the responsibility of government institutions--it is a collective duty that requires commitment from every Rwandan," Nirere said.

"We have made significant progress, but we must remain vigilant, innovative, and resolute in our pursuit of a corruption-free Rwanda. Together, we can build a nation where integrity, justice, and transparency form the foundation of sustainable development."