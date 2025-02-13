Namibia: Govt Urges Mourning Etiquette, but Allows Some Events to Proceed After Nujoma's Death

Hand clapping and partying are not in line with the "decorum" of national mourning, but there will be no repercussions for this.

Deputy minister of information and communication technology Modestus Amutse yesterday at a press conference in Windhoek announced national mourning protocol.

This follows the death of founding president Sam Nujoma on Saturday.

Amutse said weddings can go ahead as planned, and there will be no consequences for organisers of events where hand clapping takes place.

"That's the reason why we are also not quoting any law, because we are talking to our people, the Namibian people, that this is the condition we find ourselves in, and that is the best we can do to honour the departure of our leader," he said.

The minister said all government events of a "commemorative or celebratory nature" are suspended.

Sport events are allowed for preparatory purposes and without spectators, he said.

"Sporting codes that are travelling outside Namibia are not affected by the directive. Scheduled school athletics will proceed, guided by the necessary decorum of national mourning," Amutse said.

Additionally, the government said private events, while not prohibited, especially if pre-planned, should adhere to behaviour that is consistent with mourning.

"It needs our able thinking, that if we are mourning a person that we so respect, and surely the Namibian people respect and have been respecting the founding president, the best way to do it is in a style that best ascribes to that," he said.

Amutse's announcement came after the government issued a statement saying gatherings "deemed as disrespectful" would not be allowed during the national mourning period, and neither would sport activities.

Minister of international relations and cooperation Peya Mushelenga last year explained what a mourning period is.

"It's a time to reflect, to ponder and to respect the spirit of the departed one," he said.

The government has been criticised over this decision, with some saying it prevents Namibians from making an income to provide for their families.

Namibians can visit the Nujoma residence on the outskirts of Windhoek after 16h00 daily, and memorial services will start at 18h00 daily.