Namibia: Trump Aid Freeze Threatens Vulnerable Lives - Civil Society

The abrupt end of the United States' financial assistance to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in Africa is an immediate threat to the lives of Namibians, especially those most vulnerable.

This was said by Mahongora Kavihuha, the chairperson of the Namibian Civil Society Non-State Actors Network (NamNet), in a statement released yesterday.

The Trump administration last month imposed a 90-day freeze on most foreign aid.

Kavihuha called on the Namibian government and private sector to take this as an urgent sign to support fellow Namibians.

He expressed deep concern over the impact of the United States' (US) recent actions, calling it "a serious blow to Namibia's health sector and a wake-up call for civil society and democracy".

Kavihuha highlighted the grave consequences the aid withdrawal threatens.

"The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) played a critical role in strengthening economic growth, trade, food security, energy, water, environmental protection, and the health sector.

The sudden withdrawal of this support now disrupts life-saving interventions, such as antiretroviral therapy, community-based healthcare and outreach programmes targeting vulnerable and marginalised populations.

"Hence, this is not just a 'lack of funding' issue, but a direct and immediate threat to the lives of Namibians."

Kavihuha said NamNet recognises and appreciates that for several years the government has been developing strategies to reduce its reliance on donor funding, but the abrupt suspension of aid presents an immediate and significant challenge that requires urgent interventions.

He suggested that the government engage with affected civil society organisations and fast-track its new social contracting policy to establish sustainable avenues of domestic funding.

He further urged the Namibian private sector to significantly increase its contribution to these organisations, and for low-level workers to be paid a living wage.

Kavihuha asked companies to consider charging unemployed or low-earning Namibians less for their services.

"This is particularly relevant for Namibia's banking sector," he said.

On a broader level he called for self-reflection in light of the events occurring in the US.

"Overall, this situation on the one hand serves as a stark reminder of the importance of healthy democracies, well-planned, decision-making, good diplomatic relations, empathic visionary leadership, as well as strong international and national partnerships.

"On the other hand, it shows how stakeholders from various sectors in Namibia need to come together much more in sincere, dedicated and coordinated ways to jointly steer the development of our country . . ."

Meanwhile, Democrats in the US are questioning the legality of Donald Trump's move in court.

Globally, USAID provided critical support to around 120 countries.

'NOT PREPARED MENTALLY'

One of NGO Project Hope's employees who had to stop working two weeks ago due to the 90-day freeze, yesterday said she was not mentally prepared to go home.

Hundreds of NGO employees in Namibia are currentlly facing uncertainty.

The employee, whose identity could not be revealed because she and others were not permitted to talk to the media, said when she arrived at work one morning, she and other employees were told to hand over office materials to their supervisors.

"We were not given notice before. It was just announced that day, that we should stop working and bring the laptops and all the materials. We were not prepared mentally," she said.

Another Project Hope employee expressed her confusion about being suddenly unemployed.

She said she and her team conducted field outreach programmes on HIV-AIDS and provided door-to-door education on gender-based violence.

"We would also provide stationery to vulnerable children," she said.

She said a letter was distributed directing employees to stop working in the field, but to remain available.

Project Hope country director Rosalia Indongo could not be reached for comment.