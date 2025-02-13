Uganda: MPs Grill Security Agencies Over Unpaid Water Bills

Officials from Uganda's top security agencies, including the Ministry of Defence, Uganda Police Force, and Uganda Prisons, have appeared before legislators to address concerns about the mounting unpaid water bills owed to the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC).

The bills, which total a staggering Shs97.441 billion, have left these agencies struggling with debt and raised questions over their management of public resources.

The security officials, led by Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Jacob Oboth-Oboth, was convened after NWSC sought Parliamentary intervention regarding the unpaid water bills.

According to documents submitted by NWSC, as of September 2024, Uganda Prisons owed Shs19.442 billion, Uganda Police Force had outstanding bills of Shs24.679 billion, and the Ministry of Defence faced water debts of Shs30.675 billion.

Edith Buturo, under secretary at the Ministry of Defence, admitted that the military is grappling with a significant water bill deficit, primarily due to rising water tariffs and an increase in infrastructure projects.

The army's outstanding water arrears, which stood at Shs27 billion last year, have now climbed to a projected Shs36.3 billion by the end of 2024/25.

James Ochaya, deputy Inspector General of Police, acknowledged that the Police Force's water debts are only a fraction of its total financial struggles, with Shs112 billion owed across various sectors.

While Police has committed to clearing just Shs1 billion of its Shs24.1 billion water bill, Ochaya cited the high population dependent on police water meters as a contributing factor to the mounting debts.

Samuel Emiku, Under Secretary of Uganda Prisons, revealed that the facility currently holds 79,280 inmates, including 40,886 convicted criminals, and faces ongoing challenges in managing its water needs with such a large population.

Legislators on the Joint Committee of Finance and Committee of Environment and Natural Resources, during the session, pressed Minister Oboth to explain why security agencies have failed to implement President Museveni's directive to install solar-powered wells at Police and Prison facilities to mitigate water-related issues.

This failure to follow through on presidential directives, alongside the growing debt, has raised alarm in Parliament about the efficiency and accountability of these critical national institutions.

The escalating water bill crisis, if unresolved, could place an even greater strain on the already stretched security agencies, prompting MPs to call for immediate action and a clear plan to resolve the mounting debt.