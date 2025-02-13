Uganda: Parliament Adopts Amendments to Rules of Procedure Amid Intense Debate

One of the key amendments put forward by the committee, led by MP Abdu Katuntu, proposed changes to Rule 3 (4) of the Rules of Procedure.

Parliament has moved to overhaul how it conducts business with the adoption of several amendments to the Rules of Procedure.

The modifications, which follow a report by the Standing Committee on Rules, Privileges, and Discipline, seek to streamline parliamentary operations and update key processes.

The House spent much of the afternoon on February 11, 2025, debating the report, which includes significant changes to various procedural matters.

Among the most notable proposals are amendments concerning the nomination and election of members of the Parliamentary Commission, the scheduling of sittings, and the controversial banning of media coverage inside the parliamentary precincts.

One of the key amendments put forward by the committee, led by MP Abdu Katuntu, proposed changes to Rule 3 (4) of the Rules of Procedure.

The new rule aims to include an oath of allegiance when members take their oath of office after the first sitting of Parliament.

This change was met with varying responses across the House.

"There are some things that need to be adjusted to strengthen our democracy," said Aisha Kabanda, highlighting the importance of ensuring that the parliamentary process remains transparent and effective.

Jonathan Odur also weighed in, stressing that these amendments must be cognizant of the democratic principles upon which the country's legislative processes are built.

The changes aim to balance parliamentary efficiency with a commitment to democratic values.

However, not all amendments were well-received. The proposal to leave the sitting arrangement in the House at the discretion of the Speaker sparked heated debate, with MPs expressing concerns about its potential to undermine the order and fairness of parliamentary proceedings.

The procedure for the nomination and election of members of the Parliamentary Commission also received considerable attention, with MPs like Nambooze and Ssewungu questioning whether these amendments were being made for the benefit of the current Parliament or for future terms.

The proposed ban on media coverage inside the plenary precincts became one of the most contentious aspects of the debate, with many MPs voicing their opposition to such a restriction on press freedom.

The proposed rules aim to govern a wide array of parliamentary functions, including the election of members to the Pan African Parliament, with several other provisions also under review.

However, certain proposals, particularly the changes regarding media coverage, were subject to intense scrutiny from legislators.

As the House continues to debate and fine-tune these amendments, the Speaker has urged MPs to consider the long-term implications of these changes, particularly in maintaining the integrity of parliamentary procedures and the role of the media in holding lawmakers accountable.

While some amendments have already been adopted, others remain under further scrutiny, ensuring that the final version of the Rules of Procedure reflects the best interests of both the legislature and the Ugandan public.