Uganda: Bobi Wine Visits Birthplace, Donates to New Mothers On His 43rd Birthday

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, on Wednesday visited Nkozi Hospital in Mpigi District, where he was born, to celebrate his 43rd birthday by sharing love and gifts with new mothers.

Kyagulanyi, who was born on February 12, 1982, during the National Resistance Army (NRA) war, described the visit as a personal milestone and an opportunity to give back to the community.

He expressed gratitude to the hospital administration for welcoming him and allowing him to interact with the mothers and newborns.

"I am so grateful for the kind messages and the outpouring of love from all of you friends, I am really humbled. May the rest of our days be the best of our days," Kyagulanyi said in a statement.

During the visit, he extended support to new mothers and their babies, though details of the donations were not immediately disclosed.

His gesture was met with appreciation from the hospital staff and beneficiaries.

Bobi Wine, a prominent opposition leader and former presidential candidate, has remained vocal on issues of governance, human rights, and social welfare in Uganda.

His visit to Nkozi Hospital aligns with his continued advocacy for better healthcare and community development.

The visit comes amid heightened political activity as the opposition continues to rally support ahead of the 2026 general elections.