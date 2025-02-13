Nigeria: Tuface Pulls Down Video Professing Love to Igbinedion's Granddaughter After Backlash

Nigerian music legend Innocent Idibia, better known as Tuface, has deleted his love-post about Natasha Osawaru, the Deputy Majority Leader of Edo state House of Assembly, after facing intense backlash online.

The singer came under fire from social media users for posting a video on Instagram, where he clarified his relationship with the lawmaker, amid his ongoing divorce saga from wife, Annie.

Expressing his affection for Natasha, who is the granddaughter of billionaire Gabriel Igbinedion, he stated: "Yes, I love her. I want to marry her".

"Allegedly, I have been seeing so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted. Yes, I posted what I posted.

"Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker.

"She is a young brilliant amazing woman and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage.

"Yes I love her, she is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her," he said in part.

The development set social media abuzz, with mixed reactions from fans.

Many expressed dismay that the decision of the 49-year-old father of six to openly acknowledge his intention to marry another wife within two weeks of announcing his separation from Annie, was unreasonable.

@fellownaijas said: "If at that level, the Hon. decides to get herself into the mess that is Tuface's family life then she does so knowing fully well what she's chosen. Not our business to be honest.

@KilenaJoan wrote: "The man is a classic narcissist and manipulator who lacks empathy and emotional maturity."

@thasly1 wrote: "Must he rush and remarry. I mean, he's just exiting one and wants to jump into another. Has all the baggages of the last one been cleared. Plus, this man has been in various relationships over the years and no be small man, why not spend some time alone for now and reflect."

@vantage_suite wrote: "Can you see how 2baba, a recalcitrant, unapologetic and serial cheat who has fathered kids with several women despite having Annie, has asked to marry Honorable Natasha and she is happy to go on a journey with him.

"2baba is a hoe and Natasha can see it clearly. However, women have that thing where they believe they can change a man. Men will sweet talk you until it is time to walk the talk. Anyone who chooses to date or marry baba knows what she signed up for."

Hours after coming under fire, Tuface bowed to pressure and deleted the video.

Daily Trust verified this on Wednesday afternoon by checking through the singer's social media accounts.