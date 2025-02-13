Congo-Kinshasa: RwandAir Reroutes Flights After DR Congo Closes Airspace to Rwandan Planes

The national carrier RwandAir has rerouted affected flight paths due to the closure of DR Congo airspace to Rwandan-registered aircrafts, the airline announced on Wednesday, February 12.

"We are working to provide the safest and most efficient alternatives while minimising inconvenience to our passengers," RwandAir said in a statement on Wednesday, February 12.

ALSO READ: RwandAir suspends flights to DR Congo

RwandAir suspended its flights to DR Congo in May 2022, after the Congolese government alleged that Rwanda was supporting M23 rebels.

Rwanda dismisses the allegations, saying DR Congo uses it as a scapegoat for its internal governance failures, such as the decades-long persecution of Congolese Tutsi communities, for whom the M23 rebels fight.

ALSO READ: DR Congo crisis: M23 announces plans to march to Kinshasa

Rwanda also points to the security threat posed by the collaboration between the Congolese armed forces and the FDLR, a UN-sanctioned terrorist group founded by perpetrators of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, as well as threats by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi to cause a regime change in Rwanda.