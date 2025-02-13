Uganda: Lightning Strike Kills Resident and Livestock in Rakai

12 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Zainab Namusaazi Ssengendo

Witnesses say Mugera had stepped outside to collect rainwater when a sudden bolt of lightning struck, killing him instantly.

A lightning strike during a heavy storm in Rakai District has claimed the life of 37-year-old Experito Mugera and killed a cow in Kizira village, Kagamba Parish, Byakabanda Sub-County.

The fatal incident occurred in the afternoon as violent winds, heavy rain, and hailstones battered the area.

A cow standing nearby also perished in the strike.

Residents of Kizira have been left in shock, mourning the loss of a man they described as humble and peaceful.

Village chairperson Husein Katurebe expressed deep sorrow, urging locals to take precautions during severe storms by staying indoors.

Police from Rakai District examined the scene before allowing the family to proceed with burial arrangements.

Mugera's tragic death highlights the growing threat of extreme weather in Uganda, as erratic and severe storms continue to hit various regions.

