Uganda: 170 Households in Kalungu Receive Free Tablets

The Ministry of Information, Communication Technology, and National Guidance, in collaboration with the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), has distributed free tablets to 170 households in Kalungu District as part of an ongoing initiative aimed at enhancing digital literacy and online learning in rural areas.

The government programme, which aims to provide access to digital resources and improve children's education, has been running for several years.

In 2021, 140 households in Lamwo District received the tablets.

The initiative was officially rolled out in the Greater Masaka, benefiting districts such as Kalungu, Bukomansimbi, Sembabule, and Rakai.

In Kalungu alone, 170 households have received tablets, with the handover ceremony taking place in Kalongo village, Kalungu Rural Sub-county.

According to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of ICT, Dr Aminah Zawedde, these devices are primarily intended to support children's education by providing access to digital learning resources.

Speaking at the distribution event, Dr Zawedde emphasized the government's commitment to ensuring that children in rural areas have access to the same digital learning opportunities as their urban counterparts.

"This initiative is designed to expand the minds of children in rural areas, enabling them to explore digital learning opportunities just like children in cities," she stated.

She further encouraged schools to consider setting aside a small technology fee to help parents provide tablets for their children.

She also revealed that the government is planning to introduce computers in rural areas to enhance digital literacy among residents.

Dr Zawedde made it clear that the tablets are strictly for educational use and not for personal use by parents.

Each device comes with six months of free internet data to facilitate learning and access to online resources.

Edgar Alinaitwe, the team leader of the initiative, highlighted that the tablets will not only improve education but also support other sectors such as security, healthcare, and agriculture.

Meanwhile, local leaders and residents expressed their gratitude for the program.

Kalungu District Chairperson, Nyombi Mukiibi Kamaadi, commended the government for prioritizing technological development, particularly in rural communities.

He also urged the government to support the installation of smart technology in government schools to further boost education in the district.

The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Kalungu, Paddy Kayondo, called on residents to use the tablets responsibly and avoid misusing them for inciting unrest or spreading false information.

Instead, he encouraged them to leverage the technology to improve agricultural practices and communication.

For many beneficiaries, receiving a free tablet was an unexpected and exciting experience. Some described it as a "dream come true," as they never imagined having access to such technology in their homes.

Residents believe the tablets will significantly enhance their communication, education, and business opportunities by allowing them to connect with relatives, access online markets, and gain new skills through digital platforms.

With this initiative, the Ugandan government is taking bold steps toward digital transformation, ensuring that even the most remote communities have access to technology.

The programme is expected to expand further, reaching more villages and enhancing the digital future of Uganda.