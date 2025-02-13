Uganda: Silence or Strategy? Uganda's Political Parties Quiet As 2026 Elections Near

Guards and pedestrians stand outside the entrance to the parliamentary building in Kampala, Uganda’s capital.

As Uganda inches closer to the 2026 general elections, the country's political landscape remains unusually quiet.

Typically, this period would be marked by heightened activity--rallies, candidate endorsements, and strategic alliances.

However, the lack of visible engagement from key political parties has sparked concerns about their preparedness and the overall state of Uganda's political environment.

For opposition parties, this silence is more of a strategic response to a challenging political climate than a sign of inactivity.

Many leaders cite restrictions on gatherings and an unpredictable electoral environment as key factors shaping their approach.

Alice Alaso, Secretary General of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), describes the situation as a dilemma for political players.

"We are in a dilemma. The political landscape is uncertain. Electoral reforms remain unclear, and security forces still wield power over public gatherings. It's hard to be excited in such an environment," Alaso told Nile Post.

For the National Unity Platform (NUP), Uganda's largest opposition party, political silence is a survival tactic. According to the party's National Mobilizer, Fred Ssentamu Nyanzi, NUP is taking a discreet approach to avoid disruptions.

"Whenever our activities are sabotaged by security, we adjust. We are forming structures quietly and identifying candidates. We cannot afford to be loud when we are being monitored," Nyanzi explained.

NUP has faced repeated challenges in organizing public meetings, with several of its rallies blocked or violently dispersed.

As a result, the party has shifted to underground mobilization, strengthening its presence through community-based structures.

Despite the apparent lull, some political parties insist they are actively preparing for the elections--just not in a way that attracts attention.

Uganda People's Congress (UPC) President Jimmy Akena reassures that his party is working according to the Electoral Commission's roadmap and that their silence should not be mistaken for inaction.

"We are working within the roadmap. We are registering members and will conduct primaries after May. It may seem quiet, but we are on time," Akena said.

Similarly, the Democratic Party (DP) is engaged in grassroots mobilization through a membership drive, which, according to DP Electoral Commission Chairman Charles Mutenyo, has been successful.

"We launched a membership drive, and it's yielding results. We've been to Mbarara, Luwero, and many more places. We are following our constitution, step by step," Mutenyo said.

A new player in Uganda's political scene, the Democratic Alliance, is also working behind the scenes.

The coalition, bringing together various political actors, says its focus is on building alliances rather than making noise.

Lubega Mukaku, one of the alliance's key figures, emphasizes that their approach is deliberate.

"We have engaged civil society and key stakeholders. The election roadmap requires careful moves, and we are laying the groundwork for serious action," Mukaku stated.

With the 2026 elections drawing nearer, the political environment remains uncertain.

While some parties argue that they are quietly organizing, others worry that restrictions on political activity could stifle competition.

The Electoral Commission maintains that the roadmap is in place, but questions remain about whether all parties will be ready when the time comes.