Uganda: Opposition Leader Flags Questionable Govt Investments in Oversight Reports

12 February 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Sam Ibanda Mugabi

According to Ssenyonyi, the government injected Shs550 billion into Atiak Sugar Factory, while DEI Bio Pharma Ltd received Shs723 billion.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has presented a series of oversight reports scrutinizing government investments, raising concerns over how billions of taxpayers' money have been allocated to projects with questionable returns.

The reports, tabled before Parliament, assess investments in Atiak Sugar Factory, DEI Bio Pharma Ltd, Roko Construction Company, Inspire Africa Coffee Factory, and the Busoga Sub-region, where sugarcane farmers are grappling with plummeting prices.

According to Ssenyonyi, the government injected Shs550 billion into Atiak Sugar Factory, while DEI Bio Pharma Ltd received Shs723 billion.

Roko Construction Company was allocated Shs263 billion, while Inspire Africa Coffee Factory in Ntungamo also received state funding, though the exact amount remains unclear.

"We need to ensure that taxpayers' money is used efficiently and effectively," Ssenyonyi stated.

"These reports highlight areas of concern that require further investigation and action."

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among had requested the LoP to present his findings, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in public expenditure.

The reports have since been referred to the relevant parliamentary committees for deeper scrutiny.

Ssenyonyi's oversight push has been met with recognition from fellow lawmakers, who acknowledged the need for greater vigilance in tracking government investments to ensure they deliver value to the public.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.