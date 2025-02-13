Uganda: Opposition Leader Flags Questionable Govt Investments in Oversight Reports

According to Ssenyonyi, the government injected Shs550 billion into Atiak Sugar Factory, while DEI Bio Pharma Ltd received Shs723 billion.

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has presented a series of oversight reports scrutinizing government investments, raising concerns over how billions of taxpayers' money have been allocated to projects with questionable returns.

The reports, tabled before Parliament, assess investments in Atiak Sugar Factory, DEI Bio Pharma Ltd, Roko Construction Company, Inspire Africa Coffee Factory, and the Busoga Sub-region, where sugarcane farmers are grappling with plummeting prices.

Roko Construction Company was allocated Shs263 billion, while Inspire Africa Coffee Factory in Ntungamo also received state funding, though the exact amount remains unclear.

"We need to ensure that taxpayers' money is used efficiently and effectively," Ssenyonyi stated.

"These reports highlight areas of concern that require further investigation and action."

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among had requested the LoP to present his findings, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability in public expenditure.

The reports have since been referred to the relevant parliamentary committees for deeper scrutiny.

Ssenyonyi's oversight push has been met with recognition from fellow lawmakers, who acknowledged the need for greater vigilance in tracking government investments to ensure they deliver value to the public.