Uganda: Museveni Criticizes Kigezi Leaders for Misleading Public, Hindering Wealth Creation

President Museveni has condemned leaders in Kigezi for failing to effectively implement government programs, saying their actions are misleading the population and keeping people in poverty.

The president made the remarks on Wednesday while commissioning the Mirama-Kabale 132kV power transmission line at Kabale substation in Rubanda District.

"We have educated people with PhDs, commissioners--what are you commissioning? Ignorant and misleading people? Ugandans are not stupid. If you show the villagers what to do, they will do it," Museveni said.

He criticized elites for undermining the government's wealth creation initiatives, emphasizing that extensive agriculture is the solution for those with small pieces of land.

"The elites have continued to undermine the message of wealth creation, yet the answer for people with small land holdings is extensive agriculture--although we still have some challenges with tea," he added.

The president promised to hold a special meeting with tea farmers in Kigezi, Ankole, and Tooro to address their concerns.

"We still have challenges with tea farmers, but I didn't have time to visit them. However, I will return for a special meeting with them, even though tea farming falls under extensive agriculture and is not ideal for those with small land holdings," Museveni said.

He also warned against encroaching on wetlands in Kigezi while simultaneously demanding electricity, noting that rivers, which are essential for hydropower generation, are being degraded.

"Misusing wetlands when they could be used in a better way--such as fish farming, which generates more income--is a serious issue. What we see instead is encroachment and degradation of wetlands and rivers, which are the sources of water for hydropower like the one we have commissioned today in Rubanda," Museveni said.

The president commended Ugandans who have embraced the Parish Development Model (PDM) to improve their household incomes, reiterating that extensive agriculture is key for those with limited land.

His tour of the Kigezi sub-region began in Kisoro before proceeding to Rubanda. He is expected to visit all six districts--Kanungu, Rukungiri, Rukiga, Kisoro, Rubanda, and Kabale--before concluding the tour on Saturday.