Uganda: Govt Pulls Forensic Evidence Bill for Review, Cites Need for Adjustments

The government has withdrawn the Forensic Evidence Bill 2024 from parliamentary scrutiny, with officials citing the need for realignment before re-tabling it for debate.

State Minister for Internal Affairs, Gen. David Muhoozi, made the announcement on the floor of Parliament, stating that the decision followed a review by the Defense and Internal Affairs Committee, which found areas requiring adjustments.

"We realized there are certain things that need to be realigned in this bill before re-tabling it," Gen. Muhoozi told lawmakers.

The bill, aimed at establishing a legal framework for the collection, analysis, and use of forensic evidence in criminal investigations and prosecutions, had been under discussion before the committee.

Its withdrawal, while a temporary setback, is expected to allow for a more comprehensive and refined version of the proposed legislation.

The government has not provided a specific timeline for when the revised bill will return to Parliament, but officials suggest it will be in the coming months.