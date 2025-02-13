Rwanda Targets Firewood-Free Cooking in Schools By 2032

The government has set a goal of phasing out the use of firewood and charcoal in schools by 2032, replacing them with fuel-efficient stoves and cleaner alternatives, such as liquified natural gas (LPG).

The move aims to curb deforestation, reduce carbon emissions, and lower the high costs associated with firewood use, according to the National School Feeding Programme 2023-2032.

According to the Ministry of Education, the programme currently covers four million students in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, with the number expected to reach six million by 2032.

If all 5,300 schools under the programme continue to use firewood, consumption of trees would exceed 26,000 tonnes per month, amounting to 310,000 tonnes annually and costing about Rwf8.6 billion.

"It is crucial to change the way school meals are prepared," reads a statement from the ministry. "This shift will not only cut costs but also significantly reduce CO2 emissions, smoke pollution, and deforestation, which in turn affect biodiversity, soil health, and erosion. Additionally, it will create an opportunity for generating carbon credits."

Challenge of using firewood in schools

School administrators have voiced concerns about the availability and cost of firewood, highlighting the urgent need for more sustainable alternatives.

Wellars Vugiziga, the headmaster of Buruseri Primary School in Rutsiro District, explained the struggles schools face in sourcing firewood.

"Getting firewood is becoming increasingly difficult. There are seven schools in our sector, all relying on firewood, but there aren't enough forests in the area. We have to pre-order firewood before the term begins," Vugiziga said.

Dativa Nyirahabimana, a teacher at Groupe Scolaire Buhindure in Kigeyo Sector, said her school experiences similar problems.

"Widespread firewood usage in schools under the school feeding program could lead to severe deforestation," Nyirahabimana noted.

By 2032, the government envisions all schools covered by the school feeding programme to be able to use clean cooking. The strategy is being implemented in three phases. In phase one, the country will install fuel-efficient stoves better known as Muvelo, and adopt energy-efficient cooking techniques.

The stoves save 25-40 percent of firewood and are equipped with smoke exhaust pipes to minimize indoor air pollution.

Additionally, schools are encouraged to pre-soak beans and other pulses, to minimize the amount of energy used while cooking.

Asked about the availability of fuel-efficient stoves, Rose Baguma, Head of the Education Policy Department at the Ministry of Education, assured The New Times that sourcing these stoves will not be a challenge.

"They are locally made by Rwanda Polytechnic [campuses], which ensures their accessibility and affordability," Baguma said.

During the second phase, there will be a national switch to clean cooking, with 30 per cent of schools covered by the programme transitioning to cleaner alternatives such as pressure cookers, LPG or solar-powered stoves

During the last phase meant for the final transition, the remaining 70 per cent of the schools will switch to clean cooking solutions, completing a nationwide phase-out of firewood and charcoal in schools.