Somalia: Africom Issues Statement On Airstrike Targeting ISIS in Somalia

Nairobi, Kenya — The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has released details about an operation carried out on February 1, 2025, in the mountains of the Bari region in Puntland, Somalia.

The operation, which was supported by the Federal Government of Somalia, targeted members of the Daesh (ISIS) terrorist group. The strike, which occurred approximately 50 miles southeast of the coastal city of Bosaso, resulted in the deaths of 14 Daesh militants, with no civilian casualties reported.

In its statement, AFRICOM highlighted that the operation was aimed at senior leaders of Daesh who were hiding in the area. Among those killed was Ahmed Maleninine, a high-ranking leader responsible for organizing militant forces, managing finances, and facilitating the travel of Daesh members to Europe and the United States.

AFRICOM also noted that the operation is part of ongoing efforts by the Somali government to combat terrorist groups, particularly in the Bari mountains, where Daesh has been carrying out attacks and plotting against the local population.

This operation is part of a broader strategy to eliminate terrorism across Somalia, with similar operations taking place in the southern and central regions of the country.

The AFRICOM statement emphasized continued support for the Somali government in its fight against terrorism and reinforced the importance of cooperation between the U.S. and Somali forces in addressing the ongoing security threats posed by extremist groups in the region.