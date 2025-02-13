Nigeria: Chidimma Adetshina - South Africans Launch Petition, Demand Sack of Home Affairs Minister

The controversy surrounding Ms Adetshina began in October 2024 when she entered the Miss South Africa pageant.

South Africans have called for the sack of Leon Schreiber, the Home Affairs minister, after Chidimma Adetshina, Miss Universe Nigeria and the first runner-up of Miss Universe 2024, was spotted in their country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Ms Adetshina, born in Soweto to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother, withdrew from Miss South Africa 2024 over backlash and citizenship fraud concerns.

Following public outcry, Home Affairs announced plans to revoke her mother's IDs after investigations.

Months after the pageant star stated she had no plans to return to South Africa due to backlash, a viral video on Monday showed the 23-year-old law student chatting with several women at Life Grand Café in Waterfront, Cape Town.

Spotlighting her visit, popular South African citizen and X influencer Kwena Moleka expressed concerns over how Adetshina could return to South Africa despite the revocation of her identity and travel documents.

Ms Moleka alleged that Adetshina had previously left the country through dubious means and returned with impunity, disregarding South African laws.

Resignation call; petition

Following the outrage over the 2024 Miss Universe runner-up's visit, calls intensified for the Home Affairs Minister's resignation, with many questioning the department's failure to enforce immigration laws.

Criticism grew online, with some accusing the SA Border Management Agency of "corruption" and calling Cape Town "a refuge for international criminals."

While some demand government accountability and propose a petition to remove the minister, others dismiss the outrage as overblown.

Meanwhile, the ministry insists investigations are ongoing and has vowed to prosecute those involved in any fraud.

This newspaper's checks show that an SA activist, Mehmet Vefa DAG, started a petition for the minister's resignation over Ms Adetshina's identity case and the minister's decision to extend immigrant work visas.

As of press time, the petition has been signed by 6,899 persons, with a target of 7,500. The activist stated, "We South Africans need to sign this petition against Minister of Home Affairs Leon Schreiber. First, Chidimma's Mother left South Africa while under investigation for fraud and identity theft."

The petition further argues that this move is a "severe blow" to South Africa's unemployment crisis, affecting "over 19,000,000 skilled workers."

The petition claims that companies prefer hiring immigrants because they "accept lower wages" and that "many come with falsified qualifications," undermining local job seekers. It also criticises Schreiber for reversing the efforts of his predecessor, Aaron Motsoaledi, and calls on unemployed South Africans to "make their voices heard" by signing in protest.

This controversy also comes amid a recent anti-corruption crackdown at the Department of Home Affairs, where 18 officials were dismissed in November 2024 for fraud and illegal document processing. Minister Schreiber vowed continued action to restore integrity.

Background

The controversy surrounding Ms Adetshina began when she entered the Miss South Africa pageant, sparking debates about her nationality. Investigations later revealed that her Mozambican-born mother had allegedly obtained a South African ID fraudulently, which was then used to secure Ms Adetshina's citizenship.

In October 2024, the Department of Home Affairs revoked both their identity documents and travel permits after they failed to prove their legal status.

Under South African immigration laws, a child born in the country can only claim citizenship if at least one parent is South African or if the child has no other nationality. Since the pageant star has Nigerian heritage through her father, authorities ruled that she did not qualify.

However, she has consistently maintained her South African identity, stating in a TVC interview in December 2024 that she felt "betrayed by those questioning her nationality."

Despite the controversy, she moved on to win Miss Universe Nigeria and later made history as Nigeria's first runner-up at Miss Universe 2024. However, she recently announced her decision to step away from beauty pageants, citing "emotional exhaustion and cyberbullying," and plans to focus on her education while promoting unity between Nigeria, South Africa, and Africa as a whole.