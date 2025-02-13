Nigeria: Stop Intimidating El-Rufai, MURIC Cautions State Actors

An Islamic human rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has cautioned the federal government against intimidating former governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

The Founder/Executive Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement yesterday said intimidating El-Rufai would stain the good name of President Bola Ahned Tinubu administration as a democratic government.

El-Rufai had hinted of an alleged plan to arrest him following his recent criticisms of the APC led government and alleged romance with some opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 general elections.

But MURIC in the statement said, "Considering the immense contribution of former Governor El-Rufai to the victory of the ruling party at the 2023 general elections as well as the big role played by him in the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the indisputable occupant of Aso Rock today in spite of all odds, we will like to advise the federal government against intimidating the former governor if the rumour is true.

"Doing so will stain the good name of the Tinubu administration as a democratic government and portray it as one willing to crack down on dissent.

"On the contrary, with the realisation that we now live in a global village, allowing El-Rufai to move freely in and out of the country will continue to earn FG humongous modicum of respect from the rest of the world."