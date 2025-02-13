Nigeria: EU Supports Nigeria's Energy Transition Through Sustainable Cooking Solutions

To facilitate Nigeria's energy transition to cleaner, affordable, and sustainable energy sources, particularly in rural areas, the European Union (EU) is supporting the adoption of clean cooking solutions.

Prioritising clean cooking solutions, according to the EU, will help to reduce reliance on fuel, deforestation, improve public health outcomes, and create new economic opportunities, especially in rural communities where cooking practices are most harmful.

The Head of Section, Green and Digital Economy, EU Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Inga Stefanowicz, disclosed this during a sensitisation event on clean cooking solutions held in Plateau state.

Stating that clean cooking is at the heart of the EU's agenda and partnership with Nigeria, she explained that cooking is not just about food; it is about health, education, environment, and climate.

Highlighting the importance of the Nigeria Energy Support Programme (NESP), an initiative funded by the EU and co-funded by Germany, Stefanowicz stated that the programme focuses on clean cooking, rural electrification, and diversifying energy sources across the country. "This partnership aims to address several challenges in Nigeria's energy sector, including access to clean cooking solutions, which are essential for the country's long-term sustainable development," she said.

She further disclosed that only 30 percent of Nigeria's population adopts clean cooking methods, while traditional methods such as firewood and charcoal remain widespread. These practices, according to her, "not only contribute to deforestation and environmental degradation, but expose millions of Nigerians to harmful indoor air pollution, which is linked to a range of serious health issues."

Referencing a 2018 report by the World Health Organization, which revealed that 218,000 people in Nigeria died from household air pollution, Stefanowicz called for urgent action to promote cleaner cooking alternatives.

She said, "Together, we can improve lives, protect the environment, and contribute to economic growth. The EU's ongoing partnership with Nigeria will continue to prioritise clean cooking solutions, providing a pathway to a greener, more sustainable future.

"As part of this collaboration, the EU is committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions, particularly in rural areas where access to clean cooking alternatives is most limited."

In her remark, Plateau State Deputy Governor, Josephine Chundung Piyo, highlighted the numerous benefits of adopting clean cooking technologies, particularly for women and children. "These technologies will reduce indoor air pollution and empower women by freeing up time spent on fuel collection," she said.

Piyo announced that Plateau State Polytechnic will establish a clean cooking technology research and testing centre to accelerate the development and adoption of innovative cooking solutions, benefitting the state and the entire Northern region.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Energy Governance Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Managing Director, Plateau State Energy Corporation, Ponzing Gamde, added, "By adopting these technologies, we can live cleaner, healthier lives, and protect our environment."

Stating that a vibrant legislation would ensure the successful implementation of programmes to promote the adoption of clean cooking solutions, Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Gabriel Dewan, who was represented by Engr. Owen Dagogot, assured the gathering that the legislature is committed to supporting clean cooking initiatives through legislation.

The event featured an exhibition of clean cooking technologies, offering stakeholders the opportunity to see, firsthand, how these innovations can improve quality of life and protect the environment.